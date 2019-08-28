Barbara Windsor's husband brands dementia care 'a disgrace' as he urges government to take action

28 August 2019, 13:52

Scott and Barbara are calling on the government to make a change
Scott and Barbara are calling on the government to make a change. Picture: PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Barbara Windsor and her husband have urged everyone to sign an open letter to the government to help dementia sufferers and their carers.

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband has called care costs faced by dementia sufferers a “disgrace” as the couple prepare to deliver an open letter to No10 next week.

Scott Mitchell and EastEnders legend Barbara are among 50,000 people who signed the call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take action.

Actress Barbara - best known for playing Peggy Mitchell in the BBC soap - has been battling dementia since 2014.

And after caring for his 82-year-old wife, Scott, 56, has said families of those affected face crippling costs of around £100,000.

Read More: Christopher Biggins reveals heartbreak over Barbara Windsor’s Alzheimer’s as he reveals she repeats questions ‘eight or nine’ times

In a new video, Scott said: “It really seems this is the disease of punishment.

“Not only do people have to live with it and go through the terror and horror — and their loved ones caring for them do too, but on top of that they’ll say ‘Let’s make it a bit more difficult’.

“I genuinely feel for the people that have to give up their jobs and sell their homes, selling their parents’ homes that they have worked all their lives for. And you do wonder, how did we get here? How did we get to a situation where there is so much disregard for people?”

Read More: Barbara Windsor’s husband reveals she forgets where she lives and that they’re married as Alzheimer's worsens

He then added: “The conversation is getting much louder, and much broader, and they can’t ignore it. They can’t ignore what’s going on. It’s a disgrace.

“We are calling on the public to help us end this injustice and sign our open letter that myself and Barbara will be delivering to the Prime Minister next week. This cannot go on any longer.”

Barbara retired from the spotlight after announcing she was suffering from dementia last year.

But in a rare public appearance, she plans to hand in an open letter on behalf of Alzheimer’s Society to Downing Street, demanding Boris Johnson provides long-term funding for social care.

In the letter, Barbara said: "My heart goes out to the many, many people who are really struggling to get the care they so desperately need.

"Please join us, and sign our letter - let's do everything we can to sort this out."

This comes after Barbara’s former EastEnders co-star Shane Ritchie opened up about her declining health in a recent interview.

Speaking to The Mirror, Shane, 55, said: “Babs always recognises me when she sees me but then I don’t know what it would be like the following day.”

Despite admitting it’s been ‘horrible’ to see her suffer, the actor - who played Alfie Moon - added that her ‘sparkly’ eyes were still there.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Christine spoke about her relationship on Loose Women earlier today

Christine Lampard reveals how her parents reacted to her dating Frank
Gemma looked stunning in her bold printed swimsuit the other day

Gemma Collins shuns 'Photoshop' accusations and poses on yacht in St Tropez
Peter Andre halted his set over the weekend

Peter Andre STOPS gig and calls paramedics after pregnant lady falls ill in scorching heat
Stacey will be back in the ballroom

Stacey Dooley reveals she WILL return to Strictly launch show with boyfriend Kevin Clifton

TV & Movies

Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas were together for six years

Who is Tina O'Brien and how many kids does the Corrie star have with ex Ryan Thomas?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

A confession will air this September

When does A Confession start on ITV, who's in the cast and what is it about?

TV & Movies

Primark are launching a Mulan-themed homeware collection

Primark have launched a Mulan-themed homeware collection ahead of the live action release next year

Lifestyle

A woman suffered the ultimate online shopping fail

Woman suffers online shopping fail as she orders laundry baskets the size of her hand

Lifestyle

The hack is only available on one airline

Mum reveals GENIUS hack to turn economy seats into a bed on long haul flights

Lifestyle

This Blue Gray paint is being questioned by confused people

Internet left confused as paint company advertises ‘sage green’ paint as ‘blue gray’, but what colour do you see?

Lifestyle

Grabbing a few extra days holiday is entirely possible

Here's how you can get 35 days off work using only 15 days of your annual leave

Lifestyle