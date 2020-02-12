Benidorm's Crissy Rock 'terrified' as she's 'quarantined on cruise ship amid Coronavirus fears'

Crissy Rock has described her cruise as 'the honeymoon from hell'. Picture: PA/ITV

Benidorm actress Crissy Rock is trapped on the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship after it was quarantined amid Coronavirus concerns.

Crissy Rock has reportedly described her cruise as the 'honeymoon from hell' after being quarantined on the Queen Mary 2 shop over Coronavirus fears.

The 61-year-old, who is known for appearing her role as Janey York on Benidorm, spend thousands on the luxury cruise to celebrate 2018 wedding to Julian Buck - but she is trapped on the ship as it was banned from docking at multiple ports as concern about the virus escalates.

Crissy played Janey York in Benidorm. Picture: ITV

A source close to Crissy told the MailOnline that her 'trip of a lifetime has turned into a complete disaster' - and that she's 'terrified' and feels 'miserable'.

The pal said: "There's a lot of panic on board, one passenger fainted yesterday and no one really knows where they are or what's going on".

"No one on the ship has coronavirus but passengers have been banned from leaving the vessel with food and fuel supplies being provided by smaller boats.

"Crissy has been looking forward to this trip for over a year but all she's seen is water as the ship hasn't been allowed to dock at several of its scheduled stops.

Crissy's cruise was due to stop at a number of stops in Asia. Picture: Getty

"Many passengers have at least experienced other countries on the world tour but Crissy will not vacate the ship at all after boarding in Dubai."

Their dream cruise was supposed to stop in destinations such as Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Phuket - but it is now going straight to Freemantle, Australia, without any stops.

A spokesperson for Cruise operator Cunard confirmed that their cruises have been forced to skip spots because of concerns about the virus.

They said: We are working around the clock with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Public Health England to implement control measures for our ships.

"Due to this, we've had to make changes (though we appreciate this is disappointing, but unfortunately vital) to the itinerary."

