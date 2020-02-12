Benidorm's Crissy Rock 'terrified' as she's 'quarantined on cruise ship amid Coronavirus fears'

12 February 2020, 07:41 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 08:01

Crissy Rock has described her cruise as 'the honeymoon from hell'
Crissy Rock has described her cruise as 'the honeymoon from hell'. Picture: PA/ITV

Benidorm actress Crissy Rock is trapped on the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship after it was quarantined amid Coronavirus concerns.

Crissy Rock has reportedly described her cruise as the 'honeymoon from hell' after being quarantined on the Queen Mary 2 shop over Coronavirus fears.

The 61-year-old, who is known for appearing her role as Janey York on Benidorm, spend thousands on the luxury cruise to celebrate 2018 wedding to Julian Buck - but she is trapped on the ship as it was banned from docking at multiple ports as concern about the virus escalates.

Crissy played Janey York in Benidorm
Crissy played Janey York in Benidorm. Picture: ITV

A source close to Crissy told the MailOnline that her 'trip of a lifetime has turned into a complete disaster' - and that she's 'terrified' and feels 'miserable'.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak forces Disneyland shut over deadly disease swarm

The pal said: "There's a lot of panic on board, one passenger fainted yesterday and no one really knows where they are or what's going on".

"No one on the ship has coronavirus but passengers have been banned from leaving the vessel with food and fuel supplies being provided by smaller boats.

"Crissy has been looking forward to this trip for over a year but all she's seen is water as the ship hasn't been allowed to dock at several of its scheduled stops.    

Crissy's cruise was due to stop at a number of stops in Asia
Crissy's cruise was due to stop at a number of stops in Asia. Picture: Getty

"Many passengers have at least experienced other countries on the world tour but Crissy will not vacate the ship at all after boarding in Dubai."

Their dream cruise was supposed to stop in destinations such as Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Phuket - but it is now going straight to Freemantle, Australia, without any stops.

A spokesperson for Cruise operator Cunard confirmed that their cruises have been forced to skip spots because of concerns about the virus.

Read more: Woman's dog destroyed her passport before she travelled to Wuhan days before Coronavirus outbreak

They said: We are working around the clock with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Public Health England to implement control measures for our ships. 

"Due to this, we've had to make changes (though we appreciate this is disappointing, but unfortunately vital) to the itinerary."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Adele is looking as beautiful as ever

Adele looks incredible as she flaunts seven stone weight loss in tight sequin dress at Beyonce's Oscars party
Kelvin's wife Liz has two children with him and also works in the TV industry

Mystery as Kelvin Fletcher's wife ditches wedding ring after Oti Mabuse pictures, despite claims she 'trusts him completely'

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield was supported by his Dancing On Ice co-stars

Phillip Schofield halts Dancing On Ice rehearsals to ‘address the elephant in the room’ after coming out as gay
This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left baffled as flatearther tires to convince them the earth is flat

This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left baffled as flatearther tries to convince them the earth is flat

This Morning

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £50 maroon faux leather skirt from Zara

Trending on Heart

Love Island viewers spot blunder as Luke M sleep on sofa despite there being two spare beds

Love Island viewers spot blunder as Luke M sleep on sofa despite there being two spare beds

TV & Movies

Get your girls together for a brilliant day

Galentine’s Day: What to do with your single friends this Valentine’s Day

Lifestyle

UK weather: Britain to be hit by Storm Dennis this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavier rain than Storm Ciara

Met Office warn UK over approaching Storm Dennis, bringing strong winds and heavier rain than Storm Ciara

Weather

Imelda Staunton stars in Flesh and Blood

When is Flesh and Blood on ITV, who is in the cast with Imelda Staunton and what’s the plot?

TV & Movies

Here's what to do with your other half in London

Valentine’s Day ideas in London: Most romantic things to do during a trip to the capital with your other half

Events

Jamie Tate actor Alexander Lincoln's age revealed

Who plays Jamie Tate in Emmerdale and how old is he? Everything you need to know about actor Alexander Lincoln

TV & Movies