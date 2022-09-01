Bill Turnbull dies aged 66 following prostate cancer diagnosis

Bill Turnbull has died aged 66. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Alice Dear

Broadcaster Bill Turnbull has passed away, his family have confirmed.

Bill Turnbull has died at the age of 66.

The broadcaster, best known for hosting BBC Breakfast and presenting his own show on Classic FM, passed away on August 31 after a five year battle with prostate cancer.

In a statement, his family said: "Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people's homes.

"Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August."

Bill Turnbull was best known for TV, radio and beekeeping. Picture: Alamy

The statement went on: "He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.

"Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him."

Bill Turnbull was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. Picture: Getty

Bill Turnbull was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 while filming a charity special of The Great British Bake Off.

The TV presenter said that he had been suffering from pains in his legs, something he didn't want to bother his doctor about.

Eventually, Bill went to get a blood test and found out he had terminal cancer that had spread to his bones.

After admitting that if he had been tested a few years before he would have "knocked it on the head" the numbers of men getting tested for the cancer increased by 250 per cent.

Since his death was announced, Bill's friends and co-stars have been paying tribute to the broadcaster.

Susanna Reid, who used to host BBC Breakfast alongside Bill, wrote on Twitter: "Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything.

"But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill. We will miss you so much."

RIP Bill Turnbull, 66.

One of the best broadcasters in Britain, and such a smart, funny, warm & generous-spirited man. Fought his illness with typical stoicism, courage and humour. Bill made presenting live TV look so effortless, which was his great talent. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/8MLEgwyY4v — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2022

Piers Morgan posted on Twitter: "RIP Bill Turnbull, 66. One of the best broadcasters in Britain, and such a smart, funny, warm & generous-spirited man.

"Fought his illness with typical stoicism, courage and humour. Bill made presenting live TV look so effortless, which was his great talent. Such sad news."

Sending my love and thoughts to the family of my wonderful friend Bill Turnbull. He was a brilliant journalist, a stickler for accuracy, passionate about @BBCBreakfast and a fabulously supportive and kind team-player. Most of all he was great fun, I love how he made me laugh. Xx pic.twitter.com/5rC8drv8om — Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) September 1, 2022

Louise Minchin, another of Bill's former co-stars, wrote online: "Sending my love and thoughts to the family of my wonderful friend Bill Turnbull.

"He was a brilliant journalist, a stickler for accuracy, passionate about @BBCBreakfast and a fabulously supportive and kind team-player. Most of all he was great fun, I love how he made me laugh."