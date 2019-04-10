Blogger hysterically cries after her Instagram account is deleted, claiming she is ‘nothing’ without her following

The blogger told her fans that a 9-5 job isn't for her. Picture: Instagram/duhitsjessy

By Alice Dear

Blogger Jessy Taylor told her fans a 9-5 job “isn’t for her” after her Instagram account was deleted.

Jessy Taylor posted a video on her YouTube channel last week, hysterically crying over the removal of her Instagram account.

The blogger, who has 3.9k followers on YouTube, explained to her followers that she was trying to get her account back, before exclaiming: “I am nothing without my following!”

Jessy claims that the Instagram page was taken down due to people reporting her.

Wiping away her tears, Jessy explained in the video: “I want to say to people that have been reporting me, think twice because you are ruining my life.

“I make all of my money online, and I don’t want to loose that.”

The blogger then went on to say how a 9-5 job “isn’t for her”, before explaining that she is in LA to “not be like that.”

“I’ve worked so f**king hard to get to where I’m at, and for that to be taken from me is the worst feeling in the world”, she said.

Jessy then went on to claim how she used to be a prostitute and a stripper before gaining her online presence.

“I don’t want to go back to that life!” Jessy cried at the camera.

Now, it appears Jessy is starting her Instagram page again, taking over an old fan account.

Sharing a picture on the page, which now has 2787 followers, she wrote: “Hey guys I’m taking over this fan acct I’m starting brand new. thanks to the owner who gave me this. - this is Jessy.”