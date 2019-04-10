Blogger hysterically cries after her Instagram account is deleted, claiming she is ‘nothing’ without her following

10 April 2019, 12:25

The blogger told her fans that a 9-5 job isn't for her
The blogger told her fans that a 9-5 job isn't for her. Picture: Instagram/duhitsjessy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Blogger Jessy Taylor told her fans a 9-5 job “isn’t for her” after her Instagram account was deleted.

Jessy Taylor posted a video on her YouTube channel last week, hysterically crying over the removal of her Instagram account.

The blogger, who has 3.9k followers on YouTube, explained to her followers that she was trying to get her account back, before exclaiming: “I am nothing without my following!”

Jessy claims that the Instagram page was taken down due to people reporting her.

Wiping away her tears, Jessy explained in the video: “I want to say to people that have been reporting me, think twice because you are ruining my life.

“I make all of my money online, and I don’t want to loose that.”

The blogger then went on to say how a 9-5 job “isn’t for her”, before explaining that she is in LA to “not be like that.”

“I’ve worked so f**king hard to get to where I’m at, and for that to be taken from me is the worst feeling in the world”, she said.

Jessy then went on to claim how she used to be a prostitute and a stripper before gaining her online presence.

“I don’t want to go back to that life!” Jessy cried at the camera.

Now, it appears Jessy is starting her Instagram page again, taking over an old fan account.

Sharing a picture on the page, which now has 2787 followers, she wrote: “Hey guys I’m taking over this fan acct I’m starting brand new. thanks to the owner who gave me this. - this is Jessy.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gemma Collins made the shocking admission in front of James Argent

Gemma Collins reveals Dancing On Ice fall has 'really affected' her sex life with Arg
Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to give birth at her home in Windsor

Meghan Markle 'to give birth at home' like the Queen did

Amber Turner has been linked to Charlie Brake from Love Island 2017

TOWIE's Amber Turner 'moves on from Dan Edgar with Love Island star'
Kelly Brook looked stunning for Tuesday's show

Get Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Buy the Heart presenter’s monochrome playsuit and orange jumper
Stacey's eldest son, Zachary feels like he is missing out

Stacey Solomon's son wants to go back to school a year and a half after she started homeschooling him

Trending on Heart

The walrus scene left Our Planet viewers crying

Netflix fans heartbroken over walrus scene in David Attenborough's Our Planet

TV & Movies

There's a new animated version of The Addams Family coming soon

When is the new Addams Family film released in the UK, who's in the cast and what's the trailer for the 2019 movie?

TV & Movies

Happy National Siblings Day!

Happy National Siblings Day 2019! Best memes and messages

Lifestyle

A technician fixes individual lashes to a client (stock image)

How to care for and remove your individual Russian volume eyelash extensions at home

Beauty

Dr Sam Daily Sunscreen

How to correctly apply SPF to prevent wrinkles and protect skin: How to use sun protection in your beauty routine

Beauty

Summer Ready

Four steps to getting 'summer ready' legs: Body brushing, shaving and fake tan

Beauty