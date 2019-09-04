Britney Spears loses custody of sons as Kevin Federline gets 70 per cent of time with them

Kevin Federline has gotten the majority of custody from Britney. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The star has had the custody of her two sons reduced to only 30 per cent.

Britney Spears has lost custody of her two sons who she shares with ex Kevin Federline, according to TMZ.

The US celebrity news site have reported that the 90s popstar, 37, has dropped custody of sons Jayden James and Sean Preston to 30 per cent of unsupervised rights.

Britney pictured with both her sons, Jayden and Sean. Picture: Instagram

Former husband Kevin Federline, also known as K-Fed, has now been granted 70 per cent after they formerly shared custody 50/50.

As of August 28th 2019, Kevin, 41, and Britney formalised their new arrangement.

TMZ have stated, however, that their custody agreement has actually been in place for 12 months but that they'd only just finalised it.

This is down to sources of the site claiming that the past year has been a trial period to see how the boys would adjust to the new agreement.

Kevin, who previously was a backing dancer but now works as a DJ wed Britney back in 2004, welcoming Sean in 2005 and Jayden in 2006 before divorcing in 2007.

12 years on from their divorce, Kevin is now happily married to Victoria Prince, and has been since 2013.

Kevin is now happily married and has been since 2013. Picture: Instagram

They have a daughter, Peyton Mari and a son, Jordan Kay together.

Britney is in a relationship with a man 13 years her junior, Sam Asghari and the hunk seems really happy with her, they attended the One Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere together.

This was only a few months after Britney was admitted to a mental health facility for a month after she stopped taking her medication.

Britney pictured with boyfriend Sam before attending the One Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere. Picture: Instagram

Back in May, the star revealed how her father, Jamie had forced her into the facility and that he'd also tried to make her take tablets against her will. He is the one in control of her conservatorship, and has been since 2008.

This means Jamie is in control of Britney's big life decisions, and it was put in place after her mental breakdown.