Britney Spears’ mental health: Singer ‘voluntarily checks in’ to rehab amid dad’s illness

4 April 2019, 11:49 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 11:58

Britney Spears has voluntarily checked into a psychiatric facility for a month
Britney Spears has voluntarily checked into a psychiatric facility for a month. Picture: Getty

The 37-year-old singer told fans she was taking a break away for some 'me time.'

Britney Spears has checked into a psychiatric facility following 'emotional distress' and is expected to remain for a month.

She shared an inspirational quote to fans via social media, which read: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit."

The record-breaking superstar added: "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.'"

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari praised the star for her decision, writing: "It isn't weakness, it's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am. #Stronger."

View this post on Instagram

We all need to take time for a little "me time." :)

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari has spoke of the star's 'strength'
Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari has spoke of the star's 'strength'. Picture: Getty

It's ben reported that Britney entered the mental health facility last week and will remain at the centre for 30 days.

Britney indefinitely postponed her Vegas residency in January 2019 after her father almost died due to illness.

A source recently told People: "Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her... He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He's not doing well. They're so close and it has been a lot.

"There is nothing dramatic going on with her - she just realised she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself."

