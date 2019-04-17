Britney Spears fans concerned over mum Lynne’s cryptic social media post

17 April 2019, 12:40

iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Backstage
Picture: Getty

The pop star's mother sparks panic among Britney fans by posting an image online that says "the battle is not over, it has only just begun"

Britney Spears fans voiced their concerns about the singer’s wellbeing on social media last night after the pop star’s mum Lynne posted a cryptic, religious post on Instagram.

The 37-year-old Toxic songstress checked herself into a mental health facility for treatment earlier this month as reports claimed she was suffering from severe emotional distress over her father Jamie’s recent hospitalisation.

But the singer’s mother has sparked panic online among Britney’s loyal legion of followers by posting an image of a woman on her knees with the words: “When God’s warriors go down on their knees, the battle is not over; it has just begun.”

She also captioned the picture “This is ‘Faith!’”

This is “Faith!”

Britney’s father, who split with ex-wife Lynne in 2002, is currently suffering from a serious colon condition.

In January, she announced that she was taking a break from work and apologised to fans as she postponed both her album and her new show, Britney: Domination, until further notice after her father’s life-threatening illness was confirmed.

Despite his condition, Jamie is his daughter's conservator, which means he’s in charge of her finances.

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one saying: “I really hope you are supporting Britney in trying to end this conservatorship. I really hope your ailing ex husband isn’t keeping your daughter somewhere against her will.”

Another added: ”Praying for @BritneySpears #FreeBritney.”

One fan reassured Lynne that her daughter’s supporters were there for her, writing: “The Britney army is supporting your daughter a 100% always! We got her back Lynne and we are sending her amazing positive vibes and we are praying for her!!!”

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline, who shares two sons with the pop star, recently ‘commended’ her for seeking treatment for her mental health.

His attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told ET: ”Kevin commends Britney for recognising that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way. He wishes everyone well."

The duo married in 2004 but finalised their divorce in 2007. Their two children, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, are reportedly now under Kevin's “full-time care”.

