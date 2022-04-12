Britney Spears announces she is pregnant with fiancé Sam Asghari

12 April 2022, 06:28

Britney Spears has opened up about expecting her fourth baby
Britney Spears has opened up about expecting her fourth baby. Picture: Instagram

Britney Spears has opened up about being pregnant with her third child, which will be her first with Sam Asghari.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britney Spears has revealed she is pregnant with her third child in a sweet Instagram post.

The singer, 40, announced she is expecting with her partner Sam Asghari on Monday, after she took a pregnancy test following the couple’s trip to Hawaii.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she said.

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 …”

Britney already shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex Kevin Federline.

Speaking about the tough time she had in her previous pregnancies, she continued: “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression… I have to say it is absolutely horrible…

“Women didn’t talk about it back then… Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her…“

But now women talk about it everyday… thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret…”

Britney finished the post telling her followers she plans to do yoga every day, adding: “Spreading lots of joy and love.”

Britney Spears has announced she's pregnant
Britney Spears has announced she's pregnant. Picture: Alamy

Fans rushed to congratulate the star, with one writing: “CONGRATULATIONS BRIT OMG. Sending you so much love!!”

“Congratulations B .. Crying tears of joy for you! Take it easy okay love ya!,” said another.

A third added: “Sending you so much love, Britney! XO XO XO”.

Britney first met Sam back in 2016, when she hired him to appear in her Slumber Party music video.

This will be the first baby for the couple, and Sam’s first child.

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam met in 2008
Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam met in 2008. Picture: Instagram

The 28-year-old shared his own message, writing: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.

“Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

This comes after Britney’s controversial conservatorship that controlled her personal and financial affairs finally ended in November following a court ruling.

The controversial court order was put in place in 2008, with Britney’s dad Jamie Spears in charge of her entire life. It was terminated after 13 years.

