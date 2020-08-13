Where does Captain Tom Moore live?

Tom Moore lives in Bedfordshire. Picture: ITV

Captain Tom Moore won the hearts of the nation when he vowed to raise money for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

The war veteran managed to make more than £32 million before his 100th birthday, smashing his original £1,000 target.

Captain Tom has since gone on to bag a number one single and has even been knighted by the Queen.

So, where does Captain Sir Tom Moore live? Here’s what you need to know.

Captain Sir Tom Moore is originally from Keighley, West Yorkshire, but has been living in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire since 2006 when his wife Pamela sadly died.

Tom Moore was knighted by the Queen. Picture: PA Images

He now lives with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram and his grandchildren Benji and Georgia.

Before residing in Bedfordshire, Tom grew up in Keighley with his mum and dad, a head teacher and a builder respectively.

He went to Keighley Grammar School before training as a civil engineer.

When World War II started, Captain Tom was enlisted in the eighth battalion of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment (8DWR).

He was stationed in Cornwall but was then transferred to serve in Burma and India as an officer.

After returning to the UK he went to work as an instructor at the Armoured Fighting Vehicle School in Dorset.

Tom then met his wife Pamela and moved to Welney in Norfolk where the couple had their two daughters, Hannah and Lucy.

Captain Tom has since been made an honorary colonel on the occasion of turning 100.

He first launched a fundraising page with a modest target of £1000, but his heartwarming story quickly spread beyond his local community and donations beginning to flood in from people across the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even donated an undisclosed amount to the cause.

