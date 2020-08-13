Who was Captain Tom Moore's wife Pamela?

Captain Tom Moore hit the headlines when he managed to raise a whopping £32 million for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The war veteran vowed to walk 100 laps of his daughter’s home in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday.

While he only aimed to make £1,000, his sweet story went international and he ended up smashing his target.

But who was Tom married to and what do we know about his late wife?

Who was Captain Tom Moore's wife?

Captain Tom Moore’s late wife was Pamela.

Pamela was originally from Gravesend in Kent and they met when Tom was 50 and she was 35.

She was working as an office manager for a roofing company in Gravesend, and Tom - who was from Yorkshire - regularly took trips down south to see her.

He previously to The Mirror: "As it so happened, the office manager in Gravesend was a rather attractive young lady – she looked terrific to me, like a model – so I had to do various trips and, shall we say, the ­attraction with the office manager became stronger and I eventually married her."

The couple got married in 1968 and they went on to have daughters, Lucy and Hannah.

Tom described his marriage as a ‘happy time’, but Pamela’s health declined when she was in her 60s and she was diagnosed with dementia.

Pamela was cared for by her husband for two years but she was then moved into a care home and sadly died back in 2006.

Captain Tom now lives with his daughter, Hannah, and his grandchildren, Georgia and Benjie, in the village of Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

