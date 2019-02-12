Carol McGiffin partner: Who is Mark Cassidy? Age, career and relationship revealed as Loose Women star reveals they married in secret

Carol McGiffin and her partner Mark Cassidy married last year. Picture: Instagram/ Carol McGiffin

By Alice Dear

Carol McGiffin has revealed she is married to partner of ten years Mark Cassidy, but what do we know about him?

Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin revealed she has been married for a year after secretly marrying her partner in 2018.

Carol, 58, and Mark Cassidy, 36, tied the knot in Thailand in February last year.

The couple have been together for ten years now, but what do we know about Mark?

From his age to career and relationship history with Carol, here’s everything you need to know:

Who is Mark Cassidy?

Carol and Mark have been engaged since 2008. Picture: Instagram/ Carol McGiffin

While Mark is married to a famous Loose Women face, Carol’s toyboy husband keeps a fairly private personal life.

Apart from the fact he is married to Carol, Mark’s profession is currently unknown.

How old is Mark Cassidy?

Carol and Mark wed in Thailand. Picture: Getty

Mark is 36 years old, making him 22 years younger than wife Carol.

Carol has openly spoken about the age gap between her and Mark in the past, shutting down people’s negative opinions towards couples with years between them.

She said in one of her columns for Best magazine: "Some people will never get their heads around the idea that an older woman can make it work with a younger man.

She added: "It can work - I'm living proof of that, as Mark and I, are coming up to nine years together, and we're stronger than ever.”

Mark and Carol’s relationship

Mark proposed to Carol in 2008, and were engaged for ten years before tying the knot.

In 2019, the couple announced they had married in secret a year ago.

Speaking candidly in her Best magazine column, Carol said: “No one knew we were going to do it, but we’ve basically spent the last year having separate celebrations with different friends and family, telling them all in person.”

The TV star added: “Now they all know, we’re ready for it to come out.”

Speaking of attempting to book the wedding previously, Carol explained how they had booked the registery office in London for January 2017, but her sister tragically passed away five days earlier.

After cancelling it, Mark and Carol re-booked but then changed their minds, saying: “It still didn’t feel right, it was too soon”.

The couple wed with no family and friends present, and celebrated by going out for dinner following the ceremony.

“Part of the reason it took us so long to get married was because every time we discussed having a traditional wedding day with guests, it ran out of control and became too much”, Carol explains.

Now, Carol and Mark – who got engaged in 2008 – are celebrating their anniversary by returning to Thailand.