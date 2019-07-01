Carol Vorderman looks fabulous in bikini at 58

The former Countdown host impressed fans with her heatwave attire. Picture: GETTY / TWITTER

The former Countdown host was praised by fans as she showed off her stunning physique

Carol Vorderman stripped down to a colourful bikini as she soaked up the sun during this weekend's heatwave.

The mathematics genius shared the candid selfie on Twitter, adding the caption: "This weekend's uniform? #Heatwave #Wales."

In the snap, Carol dons a bikini with the national flag of Wales covering her breasts.

Fans rushed to praise the star on the snap, with one claiming they had "never been happier" to see the Welsh flag.

One fan told Carol: "Vorderman, are you the female Benjamin Button or what?"

Another put: "Blimey Carol, looks like all those detox regimes really paid off big time."

Within hours, Carol's bikini snap had attracted over 7000 likes on Twitter with thousands of people sharing the picture.

