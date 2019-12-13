Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton as Love Island host is arrested and charged with assault?

Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged following a row with boyfriend Lewis Burton in London.

Met Police confirmed on Friday 13th December Caroline Flack had been arrested and charged with assault by beating.

In a statement, they said that Caroline, 40, will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Monday 23rd December.

What do we know about Lewis Burton, and how long has he been dating Caroline Flack?

Who is Lewis Burton?

Lewis Burton, 27, is a pro tennis player and model from London.

Lewis first got into the sport when he was only seven years old, and reached number 172 in singles and doubles during a career high in 2010.

How long have Caroline and Lewis been dating?

Caroline and Lewis went official with their romance in August this year, posting loved-up selfies together on Instagram.

Since then, the couple have shared a number of romantic snaps from their four month relationship on social media, most recently from a visit to Winter Wonderland together.

There was some speculation Caroline and Lewis were engaged earlier this year after the Love Island host was spotted with a ring on her engagement finger, but the TV star soon denied the rumours.

What happened between Caroline and Lewis and why was she arrested?

Caroline, who was set to host the new series of Love Island in the new year, was arrested and charged on Friday 13th December for assault by beating.

The bust-up with her boyfriend, Lewis, happened on Thursday 12th December in the early hours of the morning.

The man, who is believed to be Lewis, was treated by paramedics but is said to have not been seriously injured.

