Channing Tatum, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian lead tributes after Chrissy Teigen loses baby

Thousands have been sending messages of support to Chrissy and John. Picture: Instagram

A number of famous faces have paid tribute to Chrissy Teigen following the devastating news that she suffered a miscarriage (Warning: Distressing content).

Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend have lost their baby in a devastating post on Instagram.

The couple said that they are 'shocked' and in 'deep pain' after Chrissy suffered a miscarriage after being hospitalised for excessive bleeding during pregnancy.

A number of famous faces have paid tribute to the couple after their loss.

Kim Kardashian, a good friend of the pair, wrote: "We’re always here for you and love you guys so much."

Paris Hilton wrote: "My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Hailey Bieber wrote: "I'm so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time. ❤️

Gabriellie Union wrote: "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always."

Channing Tatum wrote: "Sending so much love to you right now."

Selma Blair wrote: "I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry . Your family. 🖤 You. Love you. My deepest sympathies."

Naomi Campbell wrote: "I’m so sorry for your loss Chrissy & John , you bring us so much joy and laughter , we are here for you through this difficult time ♥️".

Chrissy announced the devastating news on Instagram, writing: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

Chrissy has sadly suffered a miscarriage. Picture: PA

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can visit The Miscarriage Association here.