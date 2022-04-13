Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child

13 April 2022, 08:09 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 08:29

Charlotte Crosby posted a sweet video announcing her pregnancy on Instagram.

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has announced that she's pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Taking to Instagram to share the wonderful news, she posted a sweet video documenting her taking a pregnancy test, going for scans, and telling her parents.

She captioned the sweet clip: "A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine 🥺🥺🥺 Is here, it’s mine (and Jakes) and i couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……Im having a baby 😭👶🏼".

Charlotte and her boyfriend Jake are expecting a baby
Charlotte and her boyfriend Jake are expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte's celeb pals rushed to comment their congratulations at the news, with her former Geordie Shore co-star Kyle McDonald writing: "Congratulations @charlottegshore best thing that will ever happen to ya. Buzzing for you and the family! 🙌🏼❤️".

Mrs Hinch also wrote: "I’m crying 🥺🥺 Congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Charlotte was seen telling her mum the good news on the video
Charlotte was seen telling her mum the good news on the video. Picture: Instagram/Charlotte Crosby

Ferne McCann added: "Ahhhhhhh my darling wow congratulations what gorgeous gorgeous news ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Charlotte and Jake met through mutual friends and started dating at the end of last year before going official in January 2022.

The 31-year-old shot to fame in 2011 when she starred on MTV's Geordie Shore, and has since appeared in Celebrity Big Brother, Just Tattoo of Us, and The Charlotte Show.

