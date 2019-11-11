Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor announce exciting pregnancy news

The couple have been married since last July. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The reality TV stars are welcoming a their first child into the world and are overjoyed with the news.

Millie Mcackintosh is pregnant with a baby girl and she and husband Hugo Taylor have recently announced the amazing news.

The 30-year-old reality TV star who shot to fame on E4's Made in Chelsea married Hugo, 33, last July in a lavish ceremony after knowing each other for 12 years.

Hugo and Millie are delighted with the news. Picture: Instagram

Rumours have been circulating about the star's pregnancy for a while but it was recently confirmed only yesterday, as the stunning star shared a snap on her Instagram.

Captioning the image, Millie wrote: "So excited to announce that we're expecting!!!"

In the posted pic, the Quality Street heiress wearing a gorgeous light grey silk maxi dress paired with silver and diamond droplet earrings.

Posing to the side, Millie's tiny bump is clear to see as she beams at the camera.

She and Hugo revealed to Hello! magazine in an exclusive interview that they are expecting their first child, who is due in early May.

"Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far.

"I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."

She continued: "She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she's going to be really tall like him.

"I'm so excited it's a girl, I would've been delighted with either but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted".

They're expecting a baby girl in May 2020. Picture: Instagram/BBC

The expectant couple have a wealth of celebrity friends who are also parents, and Millie revealed that Vogue Williams has been sharing some parenting advice.

Vouge has one-year-old son Theodore with former Made in Chelsea co-star Spencer Matthews, and Millie and Hugo have been helping with babysitting.