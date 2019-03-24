Cheryl joins Girls Aloud pals at Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday bash

24 March 2019, 17:04

Cheryl joined bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday party over the weekend.
Cheryl joined bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at Rochelle Humes’ 30th birthday party over the weekend. Picture: Instagram

The singer partied with best friends Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at the Heart FM presenter's lavish party

Cheryl joined former Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh at a private party on Saturday night to celebrate singer Rochelle Humes' birthday.

The Greatest Dancer judge, 35, was pictured cosying up to her best pals at the private bash to celebrate the Heart FM presenter’s 30th.

The mum-of-one, who recently admitted she would "never say never" to a Girls Aloud reunion, partied the night away at the star-studded event, which took place at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

The singer was featured on friend Nicola’s Instagram grid, as well as her Instagram Stories, which gave followers a glimpse into the glamorous night.

Social media footage from inside the exclusive party showed singer Gary Barlow serenading both the birthday girl and the crowd in an intimate set.

Afterwards, the Take That star took to social media to mark Rochelle's birthday.

He wrote: "Happy birthday @rochellehumes I’m a big fan of great people and I love these two @marvinhumes great to see so many friends tonight @aleshaofficial @schofe @keithlemon and @emmawillisofficial thanks for the dance - you got all the moves."

Rochelle, who turned 30 on March 21, posted a selection of glossy snaps on her Instagram thanking everyone who made her birthday celebrations so special.

Next to a photo of herself and husband Marvin Humes, she wrote: I’m not even sure where to start.

“I couldn’t ever have dreamed that my 30th would go down like it did. I’m SO lucky and SO blessed to have the friends and family that I do.

“I can’t get rid of the perma grin I’m sporting....apologies in advance for the birthday spam #RH30.”

Guests included Emma Willis, Alesha Dixon, Una Healy, Phillip Schofield, Keith Lemon, and more.

