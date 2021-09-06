Cheryl pays tribute to 'stunning and unique' Sarah Harding in heartbreaking post

Cheryl has tributed Sarah Harding. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Cheryl has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding after her death.

Sarah's mum released a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that Sarah had passed away after her battle with breast cancer.

Posting on Instagram, Cheryl said: "Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed.

"As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans.

"We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times.

"She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most 🙏🏼 I also realize so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love 💔 I love you Sarah… farewell 🕊

"Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts 💖💞🙏🏼.."

Girls Aloud were put together back in 2002. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts also said they're 'absolutely devastated' after their friend passed away.

Sharing a photo of Sarah last night, Nadine wrote: "I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!

"I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!"

Nicola wrote: "I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind. Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart.

"There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too. A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today ♥️.

"Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile.

"A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you 🦋".

She wrote: "It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.

"She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

"I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead."