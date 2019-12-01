Who is I'm A Celeb star James Haskell's wife Chloe Madeley and what is her job?

James and Chloe have been married for a year. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Chloe is the daughter of former This Morning presenter Richard Madeley - here's everything you need to know about her relationship with James Haskell.

James Haskell is one of the contestants on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019, and has regularly spoken about his relationship with wife Chloe Madeley.

The former rugby player, 34, has been married to Chloe since December 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about Chloe, her job, and her family.

Who is Chloe Madeley? What's her age and job?

Chloe, 32, is a TV presenter, fitness expert and journalist. She is the daughter of former This Morning presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

She has also established a reality TV career, starring in Dancing On Ice in 2011 and The Jump in 2015.

Chloe is keen on fitness, and also works as a fitness model and personal trainer.

When did Chloe and James get married?

The couple got married in December 2019, and Richard Madeley walked Chloe down the aisle.

Opening up about the day on ITV's Lorraine, Chloe said: "We thought Christmas would be the most magical time of year to do it - and it was.

"Anyone out there considering doing a Christmas wedding, definitely do it!"

She also revealed that she was 'speechless' when he got down on one knee and proposed while they were on holiday in Paris.

James told Hello! magazine that he designed the ring himself because he wanted it to be "perfect and for her to love it"

What has Chloe Madeley said about James Haskell's I'm A Celeb journey?

James has proved a controversial campmate thus far in the series, and has been branded a 'bully' by some for his treatment of the other contestants.

He was recently slammed by Extra Camp host Emily Atack for suggesting that he was too 'intelligent' to do a task.

She said: "He's one of those people that thinks 'If you don't think the same way as me, it's incorrect.' And that's not fair.

"He puts words in people's mouths, like the fact that people want to showcase their talent - some people aren't in there to do that."

Chloe has defended her husband against the criticism, however, saying that his comments can be attributed to his lack of food.

James Haskell has proved controversial with viewers. Picture: ITV

Speaking on an Instagram Live, she said: "The poor guy is in a right old grump.

"His BMR (basic metabolic rate) is around 2500 cals, his TDEE (total daily energy expenditure) is around 4000 cals, so to go down to 800 maybe 1200 with stars, is clearly taking its toll on him."

"I think people should remember this is a TV show orchestrated to get big reactions out of big characters, and maybe take it a tad less seriously."

She also added: "Looking at this face breaks my heart.

"Why’s he so aggy? Because he’s starving. ‘Hungry = ANGRY, hence hangry."

When is I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV?

The show is on every night at 9PM on ITV.

