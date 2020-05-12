Chris Hughes furiously defends ex Jesy Nelson after she’s trolled over bikini snaps

12 May 2020, 11:20

Chris Hughes has defended his ex girlfriend Jesy Nelson
Chris Hughes has defended his ex girlfriend Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Chris Hughes has hit out at Katie Hopkins after she trolled Jesy Nelson's recent Instagram snaps.

They might have split up last month, but that hasn’t stopped Chris Hughes rushing to ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson's defence.

The Little Mix star was trolled by Katie Hopkins on social media, who cruelly branded her recent bikini photos shared on Instagram ‘desperate’ and accused her of being ‘insincere’.

Chris, 27, quickly responded: “How about don’t be a b***h your whole life and let that person live. You tried it once years back, and it affected her mentally, just don’t be that a******e.

“She has strength, she has beauty, and she has a heart that only you could dream of having.”

Chris Hughes has hit out at Katie Hopkins
Chris Hughes has hit out at Katie Hopkins. Picture: Twitter

And fans were quick to defend Jesy, with one writing: “Well said Mr. Hughes. Well said.”

Read More: Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split after 16 month relationship

“Yes Chris, thanks for always standing by Jesy and supporting her,” said another, while a third added: “The award for the best ex ever goes to…”

This comes after Jesy previously admitted columnist Katie Hopkins’ tweet about her weight during her time on The X Factor in 2013 left her heartbroken.

Speaking in documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, Jesy confessed: “All I remember feeling at that time is, ‘what’s the f***ing point?’.

“I’ve starved myself for a week and I’m still getting called fat. I could be the skinniest girl in the world and this is never going to go away.”

Read More: When did Jesy Nelson and ex boyfriend Chris Hughes start dating and why did they split up?

Meanwhile, Chris and Jesy recently ended their 16-month romance while they were both isolating in separate households.

A source told The Sun Online at the time: "Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends.

"Jesy rang Chris and led the conversation about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine."

Jesy has since deleted all photos of her ex off social media, and unfollowed him on Instagram.

Chris has currently kept snaps of Jesy on his page including a cosy snap taken while on holiday and another calling her his ‘soulmate’.

Chris still follows Jesy's Little Mix bandmates, but has unfollowed his ex's page.

Now Read: Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split: Inside their relationship as they break up

