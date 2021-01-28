Chris and Rosie Ramsey's newborn son undergoes procedure on 'pointed ears'

Chris and Rosie Ramsey welcomed their new son, Rafe, at the start of the years. Picture: Instagram/Chris Ramsey/Rosie Ramsey

By Alice Dear

Rosie Ramsey opened up about the procedure after fans spotted tape over the newborn's ears.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey have revealed this week that their newborn son, Rafe, underwent a procedure on his 'pointed ears'.

Rosie took to her Instagram to share the story after fans started questioning why the little one had tape on his ears.

Rosie Ramsey shared a before and after picture of baby Rafe's ears. Picture: Instagram/ Rosie Ramsey

She explained that they had used a service called EarBuddies, that offer a "a simple, affordable, life-changing solution to stick-out ears and ear shape problems".

Posting on her social media, Rosie wrote: "I received lots of messages about Rafe’s ears yesterday.

"It appears a lot of people weren’t offered the service at their local hospital. Luckily the service is available for parents to access online and do it themselves at home (the doctor told me this yesterday)".

She shared pictures of before and after the procedure, writing: "This is Rafes little ear before. It’s just ever so slightly pointed at the top and the lobe sticks out ever so slightly.

"Like I said yesterday it’s not actually that noticeable but if it can help at all so that it doesn’t bother him in years to come I think it’s worth doing."

Rosie said she hoped that the procedure would mean he wouldn't grow up to be self-conscious about them.

Baby Rafe was born on January 6, with the couple announcing the news on Instagram the day after.

Rosie wrote to her fans: "This is Rafe Ramsey. Born yesterday afternoon weighing 9lbs 1oz. He’s absolutely wonderful and looks EXACTLY like his brother! like, it’s uncanny!

"He’s yet to meet Robin, so once we’re all settled back at home I’ll introduce him to you properly. Hope you’re all ok xx."

