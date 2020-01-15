Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shocks as she reveals teenagers decapitated her daughter’s pet rabbit

The Loose Women panellists were horrified when Coleen opened up about her experience.

Coleen Nolan spoke out about a horrific story involving her daughter’s pet rabbit on Tuesday’s Loose Women.

While the panellist discussed the controversial series Don’t F**k With Cats – which tells the story of killer Luka Magnotta who filmed himself killing cats - they argued over whether more should be done to stop animal cruelty.

Opening up about her own experiences, 54-year-old Coleen went on to reveal that evil teenagers once killed her 19-year-old daughter Ciara’s pet when she was a toddler.

Coleen opened up about her daughter's pet rabbit. Picture: ITV

The TV star said: “When Ciara was very small, she was about two or three, we got her a rabbit and it used to run around the back garden and stuff.

“We got up one morning and some horrible, horrible kids, teenagers, had climbed over the garden wall and decapitated the rabbit.”

As the audience gasped, Saira Khan looked horrified, while Coleen continued: “When I first saw [the body] I was like… it was just so clean.

“It wasn’t like a dog or a fox or something had ragged it. It was just clean.”

Coleen went on: “I spoke to the vet and he said yeah, it’s definitely been severed. ‘And we got the police round, who were horrified, but they said to me, ‘there’s no point, they’ll get a £20 fine and a slap on the wrist’.”

Before adding: “It’s classed as criminal damage! It wouldn’t even be classed as a cruelty case.”

As the ladies went on to discuss the heartbreaking story, they pointed out that torturing animals is seen as a warning sign for future murders with serial killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer and Ed Gein starting by killing their pets.

Coleen shares daughter Ciara with ex Ray Fensome, who she announced her split from in February 2017 after 'much hard work and many efforts' to save the relationship.