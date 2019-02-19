Coleen Rooney 'plans to appear on I'm A Celeb' following Wayne drama

Coleen Rooney is said to be planning a new reality show career in the hope of proving to the world that she's not Wayne's 'suffering wife'.

The WAG reportedly has her sights set on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! or Strictly Come Dancing - as she's a huge fan of both series'.

Coleen, 32, is planning a dramatic return to the limelight almost a decade after giving birth to her first son Kai.

A source told The Sun: “Coleen is sick of being seen as a victim, she’s strong and independent – which she’s proven by how she’s bounced back from Wayne’s latest indiscretions.

“She has given everything up by moving to Washington for Wayne’s career and this is a good project for her to focus on.

“She wants the public to see her in a different light, rather than just the woman who has to clear up Wayne’s mess. She’s going to use the next few months to spread her wings and meet different people."

Coleen, who is mum to Kai, nine, Klay, five, Kit, three and Cass, one, with Wayne, reportedly gave an ultimatum on their marriage last week.

She is said to have warned Wayne to stop drinking or risk losing her.

According to reports, the WAG is said to be furious that Wayne still hasn't apologised for his 10-hour drinking session with barmaid Vicky Roseik in Florida - during which he stayed out boozing until 2:30AM.

Coleen apparently went on a solo holiday without her husband and sources are claiming their marriage is on the rocks because of his antics.

An insider told The Sun: “Coleen and her family have made it clear that unless Wayne gets help for his out-of-control drinking, the marriage will be over.

“No one can drink like Wayne. But it feels different this time. His behaviour is spiralling out of control.

“Wayne isn’t even sorry this time. He’s refusing to apologise and is defiant he’s done nothing wrong."

