Courteney Cox admits getting fillers is her 'biggest beauty regret'

The Friends actress realised she had gone too far with cosmetic tweaks. Picture: Alamy/Getty

"You don’t realise that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more," the Friends actress said.

Courteney Cox has revealed that her biggest beauty regret is getting too many fillers.

The Friends actress, 58, recently opened up about her cosmetic procedures and admitted she "messed up" by getting too much work done on her face.

Speaking candidly about her attempts to look younger, the Hollywood star confessed she wasn't aware of just how "off" she looked and is shocked by her appearance in some photos.

"I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it," she told the beauty podcast Gloss Angeles.

Courteney told hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen: "Thinking I was getting older when I was really young... That's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect.

"It's like you don't realise that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself and you look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good.'

"You don't realise what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and then having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, but I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, and now I'm actually just older."

The 58-year-old confessed she tried to chase youthfulness for years. Picture: Getty

The US star, who played Monica Geller in Friends for 10 years, said she began her quest to look younger by initially trying different injections and treatments but wasn't aware of how much it had changed her appearance.

She told the Sunday Times Style magazine: "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I’m changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years.

"And I didn't realise that, oh s***, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

The Hollywood actress played Monica Geller in Friends. Picture: Alamy

Following her realisation, she had all of her fillers dissolved and told New Beauty in 2017 that she felt more like herself than ever before.

"I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do," she said.

"Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.

"You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines.

"I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realise that fillers are not my friend."

