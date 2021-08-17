Daniel Craig calls inheritance 'distasteful' and insists he won't leave his fortune to his children

Daniel Craig has called inheritance 'distasteful'. Picture: Alamy

007 actor Daniel Craig has said he doesn't believe in inheritance and wants to spend his fortune.

Daniel Craig has said he doesn’t want to leave his fortune to his children.

The James Bond actor shares a two-year-old daughter with wife Rachel Weisz, and is also dad to 29-year-old Ella, with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.

But despite being worth a reported £125 million, the 53-year-old recently told Candis magazine he thinks inheritance is ‘distasteful’.

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?,” he said.

Daniel Craig shares a two-year-old daughter with wife Rachel. Picture: Alamy

"I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about 11billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too!

"But I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful.

"My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

This comes after Daniel earned a reported £48million for his role in James Bond film Spectre.

He is also said to have pocketed £18million for No Time to Die, before deciding that it would be his last.

Daniel Craig is said to be worth £125million. Picture: Alamy

Daniel even made an appearance in the Sunday Times Rich List in 2018 alongside his actress wife Rachel, who previously appeared in The Mummy franchise.

Rachel, who wed Daniel back in 2011, also shares 14-year-old son Henry with ex-Darren Aronofsky.

She previously said she doesn’t want any more children after giving birth to her youngest daughter at the age of 48.

“I definitely know there won't be another one,” she said in 2018.

“When I had my son I thought I'd have maybe two or three more.

“But the preciousness of a new life and family means so much more now I'm more mature and older. My son was a miracle and it was an incredible experience.”

Meanwhile, the release date of No Time to Die has been pushed back by seven months from April to November due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, but admitted he never fantasised about being Bond when he was younger.

Daniel said: “I dreamed of being all sorts of other things – Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy.”