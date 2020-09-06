Who is Danielle Armstrong's boyfriend, how many kids does she have and what is her net worth?

Your need-to-know on former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong. Picture: Instagram/Danielle Armstrong

Danielle Armstrong will feature on the TOWIE 10 year anniversary special this weekend - here's your need-to-know on her age, children and net worth.

The Only Way Is Essex will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a special episode titled TOWIE Turns 10: All Back To Essex this Sunday.

The one-off episode, which airs at 9pm on ITVBe on 4 September, will see old favourites Amy Childs, Joey Essex, Lydia Bright, Jess Wright, Danielle Armstrong and more return to look back on the much-loved show.

Here's your need-to-know on Danielle Armstrong.

Who is Danielle Armstrong? What's her age and background?

Danielle, 32, is a TV personality from Essex.

She joined the cast of TOWIE in 2013, during which time she had an on-off relationship with James Lock.

Danielle decided to leave the show in 2016 after the TOWIE Christmas special, and confirmed the news in a video posted to the ITV website, saying: "I said goodbye to The Only Way Is Essex, it is really sad, I feel really emotional today.

"I just want everyone to know that this is something I have been thinking about for the last month, six weeks, and I feel like all the viewers that loves the show has seen me and James and our whole mental relationship.

"Go from the makeups, the breakups, the tears, the dramas, everything.

"The last thing I wanted was to leave tonight knowing we didn’t leave things on good terms."

Does Danielle Armstrong have a boyfriend?

Danielle got engaged to boyfriend Tommy Edney while on holiday in Dubai back in March.

She shared a photo of the ring to Instagram alongside the caption: "Feel Like The Luckiest Girl In The World Right Now... I SAID YES 💍☺️ #imengaged".

Does Danielle Armstrong have children?

Danielle and Tommy welcomed a daughter, Orla, earlier this summer.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Danielle wrote: "My World Is Complete 👶🏼💕 Orla Mae Edney Born May 26th at 16:30pm, Weighing A Healthy 8Ibs11 👶🏼💕 #mybabygirl #daughter #myworld @tommyedney".

What is Danielle Armstrong's net worth?

Danielle's net worth isn't known, but some reports suggest she is worth between $1million and $5million dollars.

When is the TOWIE 10 year anniversary special?

The one-off special will air on Sunday 4 September at 9pm on ITVBe, and will see old and new cast-members head to Faces nightclub to reminisce about the last 10 years of the show.

Speaking about the show, Head of Unscripted for Lime Pictures Sarah Tyekiff said “We are so excited to get the iconic TOWIE back on people’s screens, twice a week, for what is going to be a huge Anniversary season. It’ll be back with a bang to celebrate 10 phenomenal years with our amazing cast and see the return of some very familiar faces. What happens in Essex, won’t stay in Essex!"

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions for ITV, said "After 10 years, TOWIE is still going strong and remains the number one show on ITVBe. We're thrilled to be welcoming back new and old faces for the upcoming mega-series as the show celebrates this special anniversary.

