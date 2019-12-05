Fans defend Danielle Lloyd after she's slammed as 'strange' for posing topless in front of four sons

Danielle Lloyd has been slammed for her lates family photo. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Danielle Lloyd has been criticised after she posed topless in a photo with her sons.

Mum-of-four Danielle Lloyd often shares photos of her brood on social media.

But the 35-year-old’s latest snap has divided followers after she shared a picture advertising a massage mat while posing topless alongside her sons.

In the photo, Danielle’s little ones Archie, Harry James, George and baby Ronnie have big grins on their faces as they hang out with their mum.

She captioned the snap: "A moment of pure joy on my massage set made me think about Christmas gifts.

"I thought Pranamat could be the perfect gift for all those who wish to have a massage every day! No more muscle tension and stress. I feel energised and ready to play with my gorgeous little monsters!"

Despite Danielle covering her chest with her arms, some fans took issue with the photo, with one writing: “Quite strange that you’ve no bra or top on to pose in this picture around the kids!"

Another shocked fan asked: “Why are you topless infront of your BOYS?!”.

While a third said: “I get why she has a top off so you can see the effect it has on her back. What I don’t get is why she’s made it in to a family photo?!”

After the criticism, many followers jumped to Danielle’s defence, with one hitting back: “What’s wrong with people. There little boys! Her little boys.”

A second wrote: “Don’t worry what the haters say , your kids are still young & your their mum . Your kids are not judging you but people with sad lives are ❤️ Any excuse to criticise.”

And another slammed: “If the children are happy and mum happy what is the problem?! There are far more “odd” things going on in this world- like how people treat others they don’t even know for one?!”

Danielle shares her three eldest sons with ex Jamie O’Hara, while she recently welcomed baby Ronnie with husband Michael O'Neill.

Recently celebrating her one year anniversary with Michael, Danielle shared a sweet message on Instagram to mark the occasion.

She said: "Happy 1 year anniversary to my lovely husband @gint1986 so glad I meet someone as crazy as me ride or die baby love you ❤️ #bestfriend ."