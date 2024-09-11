Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

11 September 2024, 12:16 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 12:17

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters
Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum? How many children do they have? Who has Dave Grohl had a baby with outside his marriage? Everything we know about the Foo Fighters star's family life amid shocking revelation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dave Grohl, 55, has told the public that he is trying to regain the trust of his wife, Jordyn Blum, and their three daughters Violet, Harper and Ophelia, after he admitted to fathering a baby girl outside of his marriage.

The Foo Fighters frontman took to social media on Tuesday, 10th September, to share the shocking revelation that he was unfaithful to his wife, saying that he is working to "earn the forgiveness" of his family while also planning to be a "loving and supportive parent" to his new daughter.

Dave first met his wife Jordyn Blum in 2001, and two years later the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony held in their LA home before welcoming the first of their three daughters, Violet, in 2006.

From his marriage to his kids, and the recent revelation, here's everything you need to know about Dave Grohl's family.

Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum have three daughters together
Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum have three daughters together. Picture: Getty

Who is Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum?

Dave Grohl's wife is Jordyn Blum, a 48-year-old former model and TV producer and mother to their three daughters; Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

The rocker first met Jordyn in 2001 at Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar and they started dating. Dave has admitted, however, that he did call the romance off at the beginning due to "not being ready" to be in a "serious relationship."

In 2007, Dave told ELLE: "When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling. After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again'."

Dave and Jordyn got married on 2nd August 2003 in a private ceremony held in their Los Angeles home and went on to welcome their first daughter three years later.

While Jordyn keeps out of the spotlight in general, she will often join Dave at award shows and, more recently, at Wimbledon 2024 where they sat in the Royal Box.

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum met in 2001 and got married two years later
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum met in 2001 and got married two years later. Picture: Getty

How many children do Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have?

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have three daughters together; Violet Maye, 18, Harper Willow, 15, and Ophelia Saint, 10.

Violet was the pair's first child, being born on 15th April 2006, and being named after Dave's grandmother. Now, she is an aspiring singer and even joined his dad on stage at Glastonbury 2023 where he called her his "favourite singer in the world".

On 17th April 2009, Dave and Jordyn welcomed their second daughter, Harper Willow Grohl, who was named after his great uncle ​​Harper Bonebrake.

Their third daughter, Ophelia Saint Grohl, was born on 1st August, 2014 and is now 10-years-old.

Who was Dave Grohl's first wife?

Dave Grohl was previously married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, a photographer who he wed in 1994.

Their marriage lasted two years, with the pair separating in 1996 and divorcing in 1997.

Who has Dave Grohl had a baby with outside his marriage?

Dave Grohl announced on Tuesday, 11th September, in an Instagram post that he had recently welcomed a baby girl outside of his marriage.

Dave Grohl released this statement on his social media, admitting to fathering a child outside of his marriage
Dave Grohl released this statement on his social media, admitting to fathering a child outside of his marriage. Picture: Dave Grohl / Instagram

In his statement, he wrote: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage", he wrote in the post.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together. Dave."

The identity of the mother of Dave Grohl's newborn is understandably being kept private.

