102-year-old superfan "overwhelmed" by personal message from David Beckham

David Beckham sent a very special video to his 102-year-old superfan Mona. Picture: Getty

The football star told pensioner Mona Hurry she was an 'incredible lady' in the very special video.

A 102-year-old David Beckham superfan has been left overwhelmed after receiving a personal message from the football ace.

Mona Hurry, who proudly owns a life-sized cardboard cut-out of Becks, was shocked to discover the former England captain had sent her a sweet video thanking her for all her support.

Staff at the pensioner's Cambridgeshire care home wanted to surprise what must be the sports star's oldest fan with the very special clip, in which David sent her "lots of love".

The heartfelt recording saw the 47-year-old dad dressed in a white t-shirt addressing Mona directly as he said: "Hi Mona, it's David Beckham. I just wanted to send you a message because everybody at Castor Lodge, all of the staff and of course all of your daughters, have said what an incredible lady you are."

ITS HAPPENED. Also on ITV news at 6pm tonight. Dreams do come true at Castor Lodge Care Home. Yay team. One very very happy lady. Posted by Castor Lodge Care Home on Thursday, January 26, 2023

He continued: "I also wanted to personally thank you because I know that you have followed my career - my whole career - and I know that you are a huge football fan."

"So I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the support of the years. I'm sending you lots of love for being an incredible person, an incredible lady and also a supporter of mine over the years."

David, whose football career spanned 20 years, finished the message by sending his best wishes to Mona, her daughters and "everybody at Castor Lodge".

The football superstar thanked the pensioner for all her love and support. Picture: Getty

Following the lovely message, the centenarian said she was so grateful to receive such a special gift.

Explaining why she is such a big fan of the former Manchester United player, she said: "He's normal, he's natural. He doesn't have any airs and graces; he's just himself.

"He never pushes forward. Like what happened when he went to see the Queen - they made a way for him to go forward for him and he said 'No, that's your place, you got here first'.

"That's the sort of person he is."

Laura Mills, who works at Mona's care home near Peterborough, arranged the incredible surprise.

She added: "To take the time out of his working day and on clearly quite a tight schedule... is just lovely."

