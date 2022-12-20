David Beckham left 'heartbroken' by daughter Harper's school run request

Victoria Beckham said her husband was left questioning whether he was "cool". Picture: Getty/Instagram

Victoria Beckham revealed her husband was gutted when their daughter didn't want David at the front gate.

David Beckham has been left "heartbroken" after his youngest child Harper asked him to drop her off "a little bit away from the school".

The football ace, 47, was gutted when his 11-year-old daughter made the request as it served as a reminder his little girl was growing up.

Details of the father-of-four's family snub were revealed by his wife Victoria Beckham during an episode of the Armchair Expert, a podcast hosted by Hollywood star Dax Shepard.

The fashion designer, 48, even said her husband was left questioning his coolness after being asked to steer clear of the school gates.

The former Spice Girl explained: "David was having this conversation the other day when he was dropping off Harper. [...] She was like, 'Daddy can you drop me a little bit away from the school'."

"She's our youngest daughter and he was like 'oh really, this is happening'."

The style guru added: "And then he was like 'if it's uncool that David Beckham's your dad ...' I mean let's be honest what hope do most of the other kids have."

Later on the show, Victoria teased that Harper's request to walk the rest of the way could be because her dad was wearing a "bad outfit that day", adding: "It could just be as basic as that."

Victoria opened up about her own childhood during the podcast episode, admitting she had a similar experience with her own dad when she was younger.

The mother-of-four revealed that her father, Tony Adams, used to take her to school in a Rolls Royce – a car he was "very proud" of at the time.

She said: "We had the Rolls Royce but because he was an electrical wholesaler he also had a van. Me and my sister used to say like 'please drop us [off] in the van'!

"I think more kids at school were being dropped off in a van and so when we were in the Rolls, we'd be like 'oh please drop us down the road'."

Reflecting on the incident, she told host Dax that she felt "a little bit embarrassed" at the time but said today would be a different story.

"Nowadays, I'd be like literally pull up right to the front gate. And I'd be proud to get out of that Rolls," Victoria added.

The celebrity chat also covered life with lots of kids, with Victoria adding that welcoming Harper into the Beckham brood was a huge, happy surprise.

She and David, who married back in 1999, are also parents to Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17.

She added: "It's crowd control when you have so many children! And the boys are so good with their little sister. Imagine having three big brothers?" she laughed.

And Harper isn't the only offspring who gets embarrassed by her mum and dad.

Back in January 2020, Victoria also confessed to making her youngest son Cruz blush with some parental PDA.

Posing with husband David at a restaurant in California, the couple asked Harper to take a snap of them looking loved-up.

After posting it online, David's caption read: "Date night in wine country with kids getting slightly embarrassed when asked to take a picture of mum and dad.

"But then loving dads facials. Thanks Harper Seven for the pic and sorry Cruz for embarrassing you."

