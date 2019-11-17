David Beckham tucks in to stomach churning fish delicacy on outing with Gordon Ramsay

The lads were eager to try some unusual nosh during a business trip to China. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Beci Wood

The footballer and his chef BFF tucked in to a dish of cod sperm - a dish that wouldn't seem out of place in an I'm A Celeb Bushtucker Trial.

The former Manchester United and England football hero dipped into the Japanese grub on a trip to Macao where he is opening a new London-themed hotel next year.

Pal Gordon will run the hotel's celebrity gastropub..

The pair didn't stop at cod sperm, sampling a variety of other exotic dishes including caviar, jelly fish and Wagyu.

A Japanese delicacy - and adventurous Becks tucked in . Picture: Instagram

Cod sperm, or Shirako as it's more commonly known, is creamy and rubbery when cooked and often compared to pork brains.

And now David's been raving about it on Instagram, it's probably going to be on menus everywhere next week...

Speaking to Travel + Leisure about his extravagant new project, David said: "London is my hometown, so to be able to bring some of the things I love from there to Macau – that sense of energy, humor, and attitude in the furniture and artwork — is a great feeling.

Jellyfish was also on the menu. Picture: Instagram

David is a fan of Japanese food. Picture: Instagram

"We're going to have everything from our iconic black cabs outside to mini-recreations of some of London's most famous streets inside, like Bond Street and Saville Row.

He added: "Proper Sunday roasts will definitely be on the menu, as will my all-time favourite: traditional pie and mash."

Phew!