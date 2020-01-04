Who is Davina McCall's ex-husband and does she have a boyfriend? Past relationships revealed

Davina McCall has three children with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The telly star announced she was divorcing her husband of 17 years in 2015, telling fans "our amazing children are our number one priority".

Davina McCall hit headlines in 2019 after reports claimed she was dating again following the breakdown of her 17-year marriage to Matthew Robertson.

The British TV presenter appeared to have found love once more with her long-time friend and celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas just two years after her public break-up.

But who was her ex-husband, why did the couple split, do they have children, and is she still with her rumoured boyfriend? Here, we take a look at Davina's relationship history.

Who is Davina McCall's ex-husband?

Davina McCall's ex-husband Matthew Robertson is a TV presenter who hosted popular animal show, Pet Rescue, in the late 90s and early 00s.

The programme showed both heart-wrenching and hopeful stories of abandoned and injured animals who were given a second chance thanks to the RSPCA.

Matthew also appeared in comedy TV show Sam's Games, in which he starred as a man who had a crush on the lead character – played by Davina.

After allegedly meeting while walking their dogs on Clapham Common, the two fell head over heels for each other and married on 29th June, 2000, in a beautiful ceremony at Eastnor Castle in Hertfordshire.

The duo then renewed their wedding vows fifteen years later during a ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

At the time, the Big Brother presenter said: "I'm very lucky, because as far as I know I've married a really faithful guy."

Davina’s marriage allegedly ended with a £2.5 million quickie divorce. Picture: Getty

Why did Davina McCall and her husband split?

The fitness fanatic split from ex-husband Matthew in 2017, just two years after the couple renewed their vows.

At the time, Davina's reps released a statement from her, which said: "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

The news came as a shock to many of her fans, who had them pegged as one of the happiest couples in showbiz.

At the time she wrote on social media: “I really know about this one. I have made so many mistakes in my life. But there is always a new day.”

Davina’s marriage allegedly ended with a £2.5 million quickie divorce and according to The Sun on Sunday, there was no third party involved.

Does Davina McCall have children with her ex?

Davina and her ex-husband Matthew share three children together – daughters Holly and Tilly, and son Chester.

The health guru tends to keep her kids out of the public eye, although she did admit to revealing she had a brutally honest chat with them about her drug addict past when they were "about 10 or 11" so they wouldn't find out online.

Davina has allegedly moved on with celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas. Picture: Getty

Does Davina McCall have a boyfriend?

Back in May 2019, it was reported by Hello! that Davina had moved on with long-term friend of 20 years and celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas.

The two were seen getting up, close and personal at Chelsea Flower Show that month, according to rumours.

A source told The Sun at the time: "The romance blossomed from a place of friendship and trust and the couple are just enjoying each other’s company and having a laugh.

"Davina especially likes Michael’s sense of humour and kind nature. It’s still fairly early days but Davina’s mates think Michael is a good guy."

She has since been pictured with stylist but neither have commented on their rumoured romance.

However Michael's ex-wife was reportedly "devastated" and "in tears" over the news.