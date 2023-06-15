Dawn French revives Vicar of Dibley role to honour terminally ill friend

Dawn French has reprised her famous Vicar of Dibley character, Geraldine Granger. Picture: Instagram/@dawnrfrench

Dawn French brought Geraldine Granger back to life to deliver an emotional eulogy at her friend's 'FUNeral'.

Dawn French reprised her famous Vicar of Dibley role over the weekend to lead a ceremony at her terminally ill friend's 'living funeral'.

The 65-year-old brought jolly vicar Geraldine Granger back to life in honour of CoppaFeel! founder Kris Hallenga, who is battling stage four breast cancer.

Slipping back into the character's iconic long white robe and dog collar, the comedy actress delivered an emotional eulogy at the charity boss's very special celebration in Cornwall on Saturday.

Sharing the heartfelt moment on Instagram with her fans, Dawn described the moment as pure "privilege" and shared a string of photos of herself as the bubbly reverend.

Next to the joyful snaps, she wrote: "Ok, now that @howtoglitteraturd has posted, I can tell you it was my privilege & joy to Dibley it up at her living (she was there) FUNeral on Sat.

"She wanted to host the best possible party. She did. It was phenomenal. So much love filling @trurocathedral.

"It was her own festival celebrating an extraordinary life. What a total babe.

"Check out @legacyoflives & thanks to @tinandcoppermedia & all who worked so hard to put it together."

Dawn delivered the emotional eulogy as Geraldine Granger during the special ceremony. Picture: Instagram/@dawnrfrench

Charity boss Kris, 37, was diagnosed with incurable breast cancer aged 23 and decided to throw herself a living funeral to celebrate her time on earth.

"I am still processing all the feelings, the wonder, the ridiculousness, the MAGNITUDE of Saturday (and my adrenaline hasn’t calmed the f down yet) but suffice to say it was THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE," she explained on her own Instagram page @howtoglitteraturd.

"If you’re a little behind, in January I decided I wanted to organise my own living funeral, my FUNeral, and in doing so celebrate a life that I have truly loved, surrounded by people I loved.

Dawn French played Reverend Geraldine Granger from 1994 to 2007. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "It was during a psylocibin (magic 🍄) journey later in January that my very wild and wonderful ideas were concocted and in March I started to organise the event of my life."

"Where? @trurocathedral

"Dress code? YODO (take of that what you will)

"What? A community gospel choir @fcgccornwall, THE Vicar of Dibley, a eulogy that blew my heart into smithereens, loving/ funny/ embarrassing speeches, comfort cats (donated by @ikeauk ❤️) @abandoman, @rae_morris, temporary tats of lady marms, food made by friends, old school TVs playing old family footage, the best MCing by my friend Georgette, a bar stocked by kind people, an ABBA Singalong, a 20 piece orchestra and scratch DJ aka @symphonica_mrswitch (imagine a rave in a cathedral), an aerial performer @swampcircus and a silent disco 🤷🏼‍♀️."

CoppaFeel! founder Kris Hallenga has been living with breast cancer since 2009. Picture: Instagram/@howtoglitteraturd

"I’ve never felt love like it. I’ve never felt joy like it. I’ve never felt such kinship with mortality. I’ve never felt so alive," added Kris.

"Living funerals? 10/10 would recommend. Exploring your impermanence? A gateway to appreciation of life. Crying and laughing at the same time? Do it. It’s sexy. Talking about and writing down your wishes for your funeral? Would not only recommend but very much need you to action asap (and my pals @legacyoflives are ready and waiting).

"I have so many thank yous to say but first I am SO GRATEFUL that Rebecca, the CEO of free funeral planning site @legacyoflives had my back and supported my vision.

"I never wanna come down from this high (although sleep would also be 👌🏼)."

