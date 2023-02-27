EastEnders star Danny Dyer opens up on £140,000 Maldives holiday

Danny Dyer went to the Maldives in December. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Danny Dyer enjoyed 'the best holiday ever' in the Maldives after he jetted off last year.

Danny Dyer has opened up about his luxurious £140,000 holiday.

The former EastEnders actor took his family to the Maldives for Christmas after quitting his role as Mick Carter.

Opening up about the time away, Danny told The Times Magazine: “It cost £140,000.

“Best holiday we’ve ever had. It was a reward for the last year, which was one of the busiest I’ve ever had.

Danny Dyer quit EastEnders as Mick Carter last year. Picture: BBC

“It was an horrific shooting schedule. The trip was a complete extravagance but then why do you earn money?”

Danny decided he wanted to leave the BBC soap because of the dwindling viewing figures, but he has gone on to add he didn’t spend enough time with his family.

“One reason I left EastEnders was because I wasn’t around enough,” he said.

“You’ve got to try and get in there early with your holiday, because otherwise they give you a holiday in February, and who wants to go on holiday in February?”

Danny Dyer shared a message with his fans from the Maldives. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Danny decided to quit his job playing the Queen Vic landlord and his character seemingly died after diving into the Channel to save his ex-wife Linda.

While Mick is presumed dead, his body was never found which has left the door open for Danny to return.

He even added he could make a comeback from the dead, as he sent his fans a message all the way from the Maldives.

In a clip shared on Instagram on boxing day straight after the episode aired, he said: "It was a very nutty episode, but don't be concerned because I made it.

"I mean it was a bit of a swim, but let me tell you it was worth it, Mick needed a rest, it was time for him to move on – a new chapter.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my castmates, every single one of you. I love you all dearly and I'm very honoured to have worked with you for as long as I have and I'll relish them moments for the rest of my life."

When Danny joined, EastEnders was pulling in up to eight million viewers an episode, but in the past year those figures have dropped to 2.5 million.

Danny previously said his character had ‘lost his way’ after divorcing Linda and marrying Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

He told Kugan Cassius on boxing YouTube channel iFL TV: “I didn’t quite know who I was playing anymore, it was an odd thing.”

