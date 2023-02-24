Danny Dyer reveals his wife ‘cleared their bank account’ after he cheated

24 February 2023, 08:33

Danny Dyer has opened up about his marriage
Danny Dyer has opened up about his marriage. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has opened up about his wife kicking him out after she found out he cheated.

Danny Dyer has revealed his wife ‘cleared their bank account’ after he cheated on her.

The former EastEnders star met his wife Joanne Mas when they were just teenagers, and they have since gone on to have three children before marrying in 2016. 

But it wasn’t always plain sailing for the pair, and Danny previously admitted he was unfaithful early on in their relationship. 

In a new interview, Danny has now revealed back in 2000 Joanne cleared their account and stopped him from seeing their eldest daughter Dani when she found out. 

Danny Dyer and his wife Joanne with their daughter Dani
Danny Dyer and his wife Joanne with their daughter Dani. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking to The Times, he said after it happened Joanne changed her phone number, cleared out their bank account and didn't want him to see his child. 

The actor went on to say he 'didn't blame her' for doing any of it, adding: “It was a mad period. I do now realise what’s important to me are my family. They are everything.”

He goes on to explain how therapy has helped him stop self-destructive behaviours and revealed he spent some time in a treatment centre in South Africa six years ago after feeling like "a lost soul".

“When you go to therapy, fame doesn’t exist. It’s stripped away," Dyer said.

Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani
Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani. Picture: Instagram

"You have to learn to be true to yourself. That's what you need to be every single day when you open your eyes and bounce out of bed."

Danny and Joanne began dating in 1992 but separated after the birth of Dani and dated other people.

They then ended up having an affair with each other and decided to get back together before going on to have two more children; daughter Sunnie and son Arty.

The couple got married after Joanne proposed to her partner on Valentine's Day in 2015 and they tied the knot a year later. 

Opening up about marriage on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2018, he admitted “I don’t know what took me so long.”

“Peally, it's crazy,” he said, continuing: “[We've been together] thirty years. I appreciate it now, I get it.... she is incredible my wife."

Last year Danny spoke to his daughter and Love Island star Dani about weddings in general and said he thinks "you get married for other people."

Dani replied: "There's so many politics when it comes to the wedding. You do actually make it more about everyone else rather than you."

Before her dad agreed: "It's actually meant to be a celebration of your love, right, between you and someone else. But all of a sudden it becomes about every other person."

