Why is Ed Sheeran's daughter's middle name Antartica?

Ed Sheeran was pictured in Antarctica last December.

By Alice Dear

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have named their baby girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, but what is the meaning behind the name?

Ed Sheeran announced today the birth of his daughter after keeping the pregnancy news private for months.

Ed, 29, and wife Cherry Seaborn, 28, welcomed a little girl, who they are "completely in love with".

The couple named their first born Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

While people have already worked out Lyra is the Latin word for 'harp', others have been left wondering the meaning behind the middle name Antarctica.

Some fans think Cherry and Ed conceived Lyra in Antarctica. Picture: Getty

While there is no confirmed information on why the couple chose the middle name Antarctica, one fan thinks they have worked it out.

They believe that Antarctica is where Cherry and Ed conceived their daughter, as this is where Ed was around nine months ago.

The fan shared a picture from fashion brand Not Just Clothing's Instagram page which showed Ed wearing one of their jumpers while in the South Pole back in December 2019.

To anyone who is wondering where those middle name came from, seaborn is her wife’s last name and Antarctica is where they were last December pic.twitter.com/RedJ2f0mpW — Leo English Learner (@LeoiloveEnglish) September 1, 2020

The person wrote on Twitter: "To anyone who is wondering where those middle name came from, Seaborn is her wife’s last name and Antarctica is where they were last December."

While there is no confirmation Cherry was on this trip with him, the geographical name would make a lot of sense.

