What was Elizabeth Hurley's Versace safety pin dress and when did she wear the iconic look?

26 March 2019, 16:26

Elizabeth Hurley became a household name after wearing the dress in 1994
Elizabeth Hurley became a household name after wearing the dress in 1994. Picture: Getty

Elizabeth Hurley has recreated her iconic 1994 Four Weddings And A Funeral premiere look by wearing THAT Versace safety pin dress in a shoot

Elizabeth Hurley's iconic safety pin black dress that she wore to the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral with boyfriend-at-the-time Hugh Grant has resurfaced.

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant at the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in 1994
Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant at the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in 1994. Picture: Getty

The actress, 53, has sported a similar dress in a new shoot for Harper's Bazaar. Here's everything you need to know about the famous outfit.

What is the famous Elizabeth Hurley Versace dress?

Elizabeth became a household name when she wore the dress to the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in 1994 - and the outfit made a huge impact on the fashion industry.

Elizabeth Hurley in 1994
Elizabeth Hurley in 1994. Picture: Getty

She revealed in the interview that, while she still fits into the original dress, she would be reluctant to wear it - so sported a similar one for the shoot.

Elizabeth said: "I was so unprepared for what happened that night.

"I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. 

"I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag. I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat."

Speaking about maintaining her figure, Elizabeth added: "I don’t exercise, but I am very active. But just because it still fits doesn’t mean I would wear it today—it wouldn’t be appropriate!"

