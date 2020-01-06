Faye Brookes gushes over new boyfriend one year after failed Gareth Gates engagement

6 January 2020, 08:18 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 08:28

Faye Brookes has gushed over her boyfriend
Faye Brookes has gushed over her boyfriend. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Faye Brookes has shared some photos on social media while spending the weekend with her hunky trainer boyfriend.

In January 2019, former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes announced her engagement to Gareth Gates.

But a year on, and 32-year-old Faye has confirmed her relationship with PT boyfriend Joe Davies by sharing a series of snaps on Instagram.

After the pair rung in the New Year together, she uploaded a picture of her and Joe watching TV in bed with, along with the word “dreamy”.

She then went on to share a sweet snap of a Bank of Eros note offering an ‘evening of cuddles’ sent by Joe, alongside the caption: “Had the most perfect day off”.

Faye shared a photo cosying up to her boyfriend
Faye shared a photo cosying up to her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram
Faye shared a photo of a 'bank note' from her boyfriend
Faye shared a photo of a 'bank note' from her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

In a photo posted from Joe’s account, the actress can also be seen smiling next to the words “lucky guy”.

Read More: Gareth Gates declares 'the truth will come out' amid rumours his ex-fiancée had fling with Corrie co-star

Faye previously denied she was an item with Barry's Bootcamp instructor Joe, after they met at the gym in Manchester.

Writing on Twitter, she said: "I imagine that suggestions could be made from these pics that there is more to this. There isn't."

Joe gushed over his girlfriend
Joe gushed over his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Despite this, the star - who left her role as Kate Connor on Corrie last year - was spotted holding hands with the fitness trainer in December, seemingly confirming their romance.

Read More: Ellie Goulding’s mum apologises to Myles Stephenson after he accuses her of posting 'racist tweet'

Joe also travelled to Birimingham several times over the festive period to see the star play Snow White in panto.

Faye and Gareth were together for seven years
Faye and Gareth were together for seven years. Picture: PA Images

This comes after Faye split with boyfriend of seven years, Gareth Gates back in August 2019.

The former couple met when they starred in Legally Blonde in 2012, before going public with their relationship in August 2013.

After they got engaged in January last year, Faye said of the proposal: “We were both crying the whole way through. Once it was finished, Gareth got down on one knee and said, ‘Will you spend the rest of your life with me?’ And of course I said yes straight away.”

Although it wasn’t to last, as the pair called off their engagement in August, with Gareth reportedly asking for the £30k ring back.

A source told The Sun Online at the time: "Gareth and Faye have been through a lot together but they just can't make it work.

"She's in a different place right now after leaving Corrie and is working hard to land some new roles.

"She was really excited about the wedding and had even picked a venue but deep down she knew it wasn't right.

"They are both really sad about it but have vowed to remain friends."

