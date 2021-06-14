Who is Feel Good star Charlotte Ritchie and what else has she been in?

Feel Good season two has just dropped on Netflix, and the series is receiving rave reviews from critics.

The show was written by Mae Martin (who also stars in it), and tells the story of a 30-year-old stand up comedian named Mae who navigates her relationship with girlfriend George while dealing with the challenges of sobriety.

George is played by Charlotte Ritchie, who you will likely recognise from her roles in a number of British TV shows.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Charlotte Ritchie and Mae Martin star in Feel Good. Picture: Netflix

Who is Charlotte Ritchie? What's her age and background?

Charlotte, 31, is an actor, singer and songwriter from London.

She played a lead role in a short film called The Open Doors with Michael Sheen in 2004, and also appeared as an unpaid extra in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005.

In her early career, she also in ITV's Emmerdale and BBC's Life of Riley.

What else has Charlotte Ritchie been in?

Charlotte's first major role was was Oregon in Channel 4 series Fresh Meat.

She played the role from 2011 until 2016, and also completed a degree in English and Drama at the University of Bristol while filming.

Charlotte played Oregon in Fresh Meat. Picture: Channel 4

She also played Hannah in BBC Three's Siblings from 2014.

In 2015, Charlotte joined the cast of BBC show Call The Midwife, playing Nurse Barbara Gilbert (Hereward) until March 2018.

She played Alison in BBC's Ghost in 2019, and Alison in E4's Dead Pixels in the same year.

Alison played George in Feel Good in both season one (which first aired on Channel 4 in 2020), and season two (which recently arrived on Netflix).

Is Charlotte Ritchie on Instagram?

Charlotte doesn't appear to be on Instagram.