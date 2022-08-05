First Dates' Fred Sirieix over the moon as daughter wins gold at Commonwealth Games

Fred Sirieix supported his daughter Andrea as she competed in the diving at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Congratulations are in order because Fred Sirieix’s daughter Andrea won gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The First Dates star watched as 17-year-old Andrea competed at her first Games for England in the Women’s Diving 10m Platform final.

She came out on top in the preliminary round and then managed to bag the gold medal after scoring an incredible 357.50 points.

And Fred, 50, was there to cheer her on from the stands as photos see Fred beaming with pride and throwing his hands in the air.

First Dates' Fred Sirieix is a proud dad. Picture: Getty Images

Fred Sirieix is over the moon after his daughter Andrea won gold. Picture: Getty Images

The reality star also documented the whole thing on his social media and shared his excitement with his 800k followers.

Rallying behind his teenage daughter, Fred could be seen ringing a bell ahead of Andrea’s big win.

Sharing another photo, he wrote: “This it is! Let’s #goAndrea”, followed by a duck and heart emoji.

Finally, Fred filmed Andrea’s amazing last dive, before sharing people’s congratulatory Instagram stories.

And fans and followers were quick to comment on the snaps, with one person writing: “17 years old and smashes it. Just incredible 🙌🙌❤️❤️”

Andrea Sirieix won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty Images

Another said: “Congratulations, super proud dad moment!!,” while a third wrote: “Absolutely amazing. You must be very proud”.

Andrea’s Lois Toulson also managed to get silver, after winning bronze in 2018.

Fred shares Andrea and son Lucien, 12, with ex-partner Alex, who he was with for 12 years, before splitting in 2018.

And this isn’t the first time the dad-of-two has shared his pride over daughter Andrea’s sporting wins.

Fred Sirieix wished his daughter luck at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Instagram

After the diving star qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, he wrote on Twitter: "Fourth best diver in the world! Best daughter and best sister ever! Well done. We are all so very and unconditionally proud of you #goAndrea."

Meanwhile, it was a big night for England's diving team, with Jack Laugher also winning gold and successfully defending his 1m springboard title for a second time, while team-mate Jordan Houlden bagged bronze.