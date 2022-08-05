First Dates' Fred Sirieix over the moon as daughter wins gold at Commonwealth Games

5 August 2022, 07:43 | Updated: 5 August 2022, 10:27

Fred Sirieix supported his daughter Andrea as she competed in the diving at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Congratulations are in order because Fred Sirieix’s daughter Andrea won gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The First Dates star watched as 17-year-old Andrea competed at her first Games for England in the Women’s Diving 10m Platform final.

She came out on top in the preliminary round and then managed to bag the gold medal after scoring an incredible 357.50 points.

And Fred, 50, was there to cheer her on from the stands as photos see Fred beaming with pride and throwing his hands in the air.

First Dates' Fred Sirieix is a proud dad
First Dates' Fred Sirieix is a proud dad. Picture: Getty Images
Fred Sirieix is over the moon after his daughter Andrea won gold
Fred Sirieix is over the moon after his daughter Andrea won gold. Picture: Getty Images

The reality star also documented the whole thing on his social media and shared his excitement with his 800k followers.

Rallying behind his teenage daughter, Fred could be seen ringing a bell ahead of Andrea’s big win.

Sharing another photo, he wrote: “This it is! Let’s #goAndrea”, followed by a duck and heart emoji.

Finally, Fred filmed Andrea’s amazing last dive, before sharing people’s congratulatory Instagram stories.

And fans and followers were quick to comment on the snaps, with one person writing: “17 years old and smashes it. Just incredible 🙌🙌❤️❤️”

Andrea Sirieix won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Andrea Sirieix won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty Images

Another said: “Congratulations, super proud dad moment!!,” while a third wrote: “Absolutely amazing. You must be very proud”.

Andrea’s Lois Toulson also managed to get silver, after winning bronze in 2018.

Fred shares Andrea and son Lucien, 12, with ex-partner Alex, who he was with for 12 years, before splitting in 2018.

And this isn’t the first time the dad-of-two has shared his pride over daughter Andrea’s sporting wins.

Fred Sirieix wished his daughter luck at the Commonwealth Games
Fred Sirieix wished his daughter luck at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Instagram

After the diving star qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, he wrote on Twitter: "Fourth best diver in the world! Best daughter and best sister ever! Well done. We are all so very and unconditionally proud of you #goAndrea."

Meanwhile, it was a big night for England's diving team, with Jack Laugher also winning gold and successfully defending his 1m springboard title for a second time, while team-mate Jordan Houlden bagged bronze.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The Post Office said they would charge people £10.00 for the inconvenience of having to put up with them

Post Office sign warns of £10 charge for rude and grouchy customers

Lifestyle

Christine shared a video about being 'on top of the world' to Instagram

Christine McGuinness shares 'on top of the world' post after split from Paddy

Love Island's Jacques O'Neill was reportedly missing from the reunion

Why Love Island's Jacques O'Neill is 'missing from the reunion'

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore has shared Love Island reunion photos

Love Island reunion 2022 first look as Laura Whitmore posts behind-the-scenes photos

TV & Movies

Lucy's daughter was rushed to hospital

Lucy Mecklenburgh's daughter rushed to hospital after becoming 'really poorly'

Stacey Solomon has revealed her 'homeymoon'

Stacey Solomon announces heartwarming honeymoon after wedding to Joe Swash

WhatsApp users are being warned to stay vigilant

WhatsApp warning as 'friend in need' scam claims £1.5million from victims

Lifestyle

The Love Island reunion is this week

When is the Love Island reunion 2022?

TV & Movies

The Love Island 2022 finalists looked ecstatic to be home

Love Island finalists greeted by friends and family as they return home

TV & Movies

Chrissy Teigen is expecting a baby

Chrissy Teigen expecting another baby with husband John Legend

The Chase fans have fumed over one answer

The Chase fans furious after Scottish answer is 'not allowed' because of pronunciation

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared videos from her wedding day

Stacey Solomon cries in emotional video of first dance with husband Joe Swash

Denise Van Outen has shared pictures of new boyfriend Jimmy

Denise Van Outen enjoys date night with new boyfriend Jimmy in rare photos

Here's all the I'm A Celeb details

I'm a Celebrity 2022 start date, location and rumoured line up revealed

TV & Movies

Apple will be making passwords a thing of the past when they release iOS 16 later this year

Apple to scrap passwords on iPhones for good in 'four weeks time'

News