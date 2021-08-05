First Dates star Fred Sirieix 'so proud' as daughter Andrea makes it to Olympic final

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix has made it to the diving semi finals. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Fred Sirieix's daughter is competing in the Tokyo Olympics final today.

Congratulations are in order, because First Dates star Fred Sirieix’s daughter made it to the final of the Women's 10m platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, might only be 16, but she is competing for Team GB in the final round this morning.

And her proud dad Fred, 49, has been sharing a string of good luck messages on social media this week, despite having to stay at home in the UK due to travel restrictions.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is competing in Tokyo 2020. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the week, the maître d' posted a video of Andrea's dive on Instagram and wrote: "Well done for making the semi final mon. So proud of you."

After waking up early to watch his daughter compete, he shared another video writing: “And onto the final! 👊🏻 #tokyo2020 #olympics #diving #platform #10m #teamgb #goAndrea 🦆❤️."

Fred’s fans and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Your daughter is doing fantastically well, but it must be bittersweet for you not being able to be in Tokyo to cheer her on xx.”

“WoW!! You must be super super super proud! ❤️,” said another, while a third added: “Fantastic! You must be very proud 👏👏👏👏👏😊”.

Fred shares Andrea and son Lucien, 12, with ex-partner Alex, who he was in with for 12 years, before splitting in 2018.

Alex is Team GB's youngest diver and is competing in her first Olympics alongside her team-mate Lois Toulson.

Opening up about his daughter’s huge achievement, Fred previously told iNews: “This year is the first year I can’t travel and I have to say that watching her on TV during the Diving World Cup in Tokyo in May this year was the most nerve-wracking feeling I’ve ever had watching her dive.

“Normally because you’re there you feel more a part of it, but watching on TV you feel completely powerless as a parent, it’s very hard.

“When you watch football or a 100 metre race, you can be detached enough to enjoy it, but watching my daughter in a competition like the Olympics will be like an outer body experience. I won’t know whether to sit down, stand up or turn around.”