First Dates star Fred Sirieix shares his joy as daughter Andrea competes in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The First Dates maître d' has revealed that his daughter is on the Team GB diving team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Fred Sirieix has shared his pride as his daughter heads to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix was picked for Team GB's diving team when she was just 16 years old, and will compete in the Women’s 10m platform.

Taking to Instagram to share his pride, Fred wrote: "Good luck mon 🦆 we are all so proud of you ❤️ . Have fun x. #olympics #tokyo2020 #diving #platform #10m #teamGB #goAndrea."

Fred's followers rushed to comment their best wishes, with one writing: ""She deserves to do so well - keeping everything crossed."

Another added: "Bonne chance you must be so proud papa, best of luck my friend what an achievement."

Andrea previously revealed: "Since I started my journey as an athlete, I always wanted to go to the Olympics, it was a big dream, and that that will never change," she recently revealed.

Andrea was just 16 when she was picked for Team GB. Picture: Alamy

“I’m going with an open mind.

"Of course I want to win medal, of course I want to do the best that I can do, but I want to show and I want to broadcast to everyone that I want to be the best.

"I can work hard to try and be the best and I’m so excited for this experience and I’m really, really happy."