Gary Barlow and wife Dawn share emotional tribute to stillborn daughter Poppy on anniversary of her death

Gary Barlow and his wife have tributed their late daughter. Picture: Instagram

Take That star Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn lost their fourth child in 2012.

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn Andrews have thanked fans for their kind wishes on the anniversary of their daughter Poppy’s death.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the Take That star shared a photo of the couple looking out towards the sea.

He wrote alongside it: “Thank you for all your kind messages yesterday - we soldier on 💔.”

Followers were quick to share their well wishes, as one wrote: “Hope you are all well❤️❤️”

“Sending all the love ❤️❤️,” said another, while a third added: “Together you’ll always soldier on. Much love xxx.”

Gary, 49, and Dawn, 50, were left heartbroken when they lost their fourth child in August 2012.

At the time, the singer released a powerful statement which read: "Our focus now is giving [Poppy] a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts. We'd ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected."

The couple also share 19-year-old Daniel, 18-year-old Emily and 11-year-old Daisy.

While Gary rarely speaks about his family’s loss, he opened up about his devastation in his 2016 autobiography.

In an extract from A Better Me, he wrote: "When she was born it was like a light came into the room. It was lovely, it was gorgeous, we both took turns cuddling her, and we took pictures.

"It was one of the best hours of my life I've ever experienced in the midst of the hardest time of my life. It was very powerful, that hour was."

He added: "The nurses start hovering and they want to take her away. What we experienced and saw over those 24 hours, no one should have to see or have to go through."

Gary and Dawn celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in January after they met when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour.

If you've been affected by the issues in this article, you can contact stillbirth charity, SANDs, on 0808 164 3332 or visit www.sands.org.uk.

