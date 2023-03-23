Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend

23 March 2023, 14:34

Gary Lucy reveals he and Laura Anderson are having a girl as he praises ex-girlfriend.
Gary Lucy has announced that he and ex-girlfriend Laura Anderson are expecting a baby girl.

Gary Lucy, 41, and ex-girlfriend Laura Anderson, 33, are having a baby girl.

The former Hollyoaks actor announced the news on his Instagram account this week, with a post of a picture which reads: "Daddy's Girl".

While Gary and Love Island star Laura are no longer a couple, they have said they are committed to co-parenting their child, who is due to be born in the summer this year.

Gary praised his ex in the post announcing the baby's gender, writing: "Let's hope she inherits her Mummy's good looks."

He captioned the image with the message: "Thanks for all the lovely messages from everyone… so excited to meet my little baby bear soon!"

Laura has not yet shared the baby news of her own social media platforms.

Picture: Instagram/Laura Anderson

Gary and Laura met while appearing on Celebs Go Dating, however, split earlier this year due to distance.

Speaking to The Sun, Gary explained: "Laura did want me to move but I have my responsibilities here."

Picture: Instagram/Laura Anderson

He went on: “I have four kids and all the things that go along with that so it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to uproot at this time.

“Having gone through a divorce, my children need me and living such a long way from them just would not be possible. I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could.”

Picture: Instagram/Laura Anderson

Gary is already a proud father to four children; India, Elvis, Sadie and Theodore.

The actor shares the children with his ex-wife, Emmerdale actress Natasha Gray, who he wed in 2014.

They welcomed India in 2005, Elvis in 2011, Sadie in 2015 and Theodore in 2018.

