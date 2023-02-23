Pregnant Laura Anderson breaks silence on split from Hollyoaks' Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson has shared a statement. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Love Island star Laura Anderson has issued a statement about her break up from Gary Lucy.

Laura Anderson has opened up about her split from Gary Lucy for the first time.

The Love Island star is currently expecting a child with the former Hollyoaks actor after the pair met on Celebs Go Dating last year.

Following the news they had parted ways, Laura shared a screenshot of a statement on her Instagram Stories, denying claims she wanted Gary to move to Scotland with her.

"I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary,” she wrote.

Laura Anderson made a statement. Picture: Instagram

“However, due to what has now been publicly shared by other parties, I have been left with no choice.

"Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private.

"However, since the breakdown of our relationship, I have remained at home in Scotland. My priority is bringing my baby up in a calm and stable environment.”

She added: "I never asked or expected Gary to move to Scotland. I fully support him living in Essex to be close to his four amazing children."

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Gary told The Sun last week that Laura has split up with him after he refused to move to Scotland with her.

"Laura did want me to move, but I have my responsibilities here,” he said, continuing: “I have four kids and all the things that go along with that so it's very difficult, if not impossible, to uproot at this time.”

He added: "I think the world of her. She's carrying my child and I love her even more than I did before because of who she is and what she is doing. It's incredible. She's doing a wonderful job."

This comes after Laura recently posted a video of her growing baby bump over the past few weeks.

In the clip, the couple can be seen getting their ultrasound scan, as well as holding up a tiny vest to announce their little one will be born in August.

Laura also shared a clip of her gender reveal party, but she is yet to reveal whether she’s having a boy or a girl.

"Our hearts are full. Baby Anderson due Summer '23," she captioned it.

