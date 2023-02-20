Gary Lucy reveals real reason for split with Laura Anderson after pregnancy news

By Naomi Bartram

Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy met Love Island's Laura Anderson while the pair filmed Celebs Go Dating last year.

Gary Lucy has opened up about the reason behind his split from Love Island star Laura Aderson.

The Hollyoaks actor met Laura while the pair were filming Celebs Go Dating last year, and quickly fell in love.

But despite announcing they are expecting their first child together, Gary and Laura split up after the first baby scan.

And now Gary has the reason behind their split is because they refused to move to Scotland as he wants to be closer to his other four children who he shares with his ex-wife.

He told The Sun: "Laura did want me to move but I have my responsibilities here.

“I have four kids and all the things that go along with that so it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to uproot at this time."

He added: “Having gone through a divorce, my children need me and living such a long way from them just would not be possible. I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could.”

Although Gary said the pair didn’t work things out this time, he didn’t rule out a reunion in the future.

“We can’t get things to work at this time, but who knows what the future holds?,” he said, continuing: “I think the world of her. She’s carrying my child and I love her even more than I did before because of who she is and what she is doing.

“It’s incredible. She’s doing a wonderful job. I would have loved things to have worked out. But we’re doing our best to do things right and be responsible, loving co-parents going forward. The baby is our number one priority."

This comes after Laura recently posted a video of her growing baby bump over the past few weeks.

In the clip, the couple can be seen getting their ultrasound scan, as well as holding up a tiny vest to announce their little one will be born in August.

Laura also shared a clip of her gender reveal party, but she is yet to reveal whether she’s having a boy or a girl.

"Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer '23," she captioned it.

In an update, Laura has thanked fans for all their support, adding it was 'really hard' to keep the secret.

She continued: “I am really excited. I have had a bit of a stressful day so excuse the face but I am really buzzing to share this whole experience with you.

“I am just really happy that you guys are excited and it’s been a little bit difficult so far but second trimester – I do not feel sick. Amazing. I am just buzzing to not feel sick.”

