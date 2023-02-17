Gary Lucy breaks silence on Laura Anderson baby news after 'devastating' split

Gary Lucy has opened up after it was revealed he's expecting a child with ex girlfriend Laura Anderson.

It was recently announced that Love Island star Laura Anderson is expecting a baby with Hollyoaks’ Gary Lucy.

But it was later revealed the pair had split just days after finding out their exciting pregnancy news.

And now Gary has broken his silence by sharing a supportive message to the mother of his unborn child.

Commenting on the adorable montage Laura shared of her journey so far, the actor wrote: “There she is ❤️ so very proud of you Mummy Bear cooking Baby Bear perfectly ❤️.”

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together. Picture: Instagram

The couple met during the most recent series of Celebs Go Dating and hit it off straight away.

But just months after getting together, it was recently reported Gary has been left ‘heartbroken’ by their split.

An insider told The Sun: “Gary's been left devastated - he's absolutely heartbroken.

“They spent Christmas together and he travelled to Glasgow last weekend in a desperate attempt to try to win her back, they enjoyed a meal out and attended their first scan together - but Laura was adamant it's over.”

Confirming the split, Gary told The Sun: “I love Laura but we are no longer together.

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together. Picture: Instagram

“My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby.”

Gary is already dad to children India, 18, Elvis, 12, Sadie, eight and Theodore, four, from his fourteen year relationship with Natasha Gray.

The couple married in 2014 before separating in 2018, following a 14 year relationship.

Meanwhile, Laura recently posted a video of her growing baby bump over the past few weeks.

In the clip, the couple can be seen getting their ultrasound scan, as well as holding up a tiny vest to announce their little one will be born in August.

Laura also shared a clip of her gender reveal party, but she is yet to reveal whether she’s having a boy or a girl.

"Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer '23," she captioned it.

In an update, Laura has thanked fans for all their support, adding it was 'really hard' to keep the secret.

She continued: “I am really excited. I have had a bit of a stressful day so excuse the face but I am really buzzing to share this whole experience with you.

“I am just really happy that you guys are excited and it’s been a little bit difficult so far but second trimester – I do not feel sick. Amazing. I am just buzzing to not feel sick.”

Read more: