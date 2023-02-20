Inside Gary Lucy's life away from acting with four children

20 February 2023, 15:25 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 15:27

Gary Lucy is a father to four children
Gary Lucy is a father to four children. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

How many children does Gary Lucy have and who is his ex wife?

Gary Lucy recently announced the exciting news that he’s expecting a baby with Love Island star Laura Anderson.

The Hollyoaks actor met Laura while the pair were filming Celebs Go Dating last year, and they quickly fell in love.

Unfortunately, Gary and Laura split up shortly after their first baby scan, with Gary putting it down to the distance between them.

Speaking to The Sun, the actor revealed the reason behind their split is because they refused to move to Scotland as he wants to be closer to his other children who he shares with his ex-wife.

Gary Lucy and his ex wife Natasha Gray
Gary Lucy and his ex wife Natasha Gray. Picture: Getty Images

But how many children does Gary Lucy have and who is his ex wife? Here’s what we know…

Who is Gary Lucy’s ex wife?

Gary Lucy married Natasha Gray on 16th November 2014 after they had been together for more than a decade.

Natasha is also an actress, best known for her role as Elsa Chappell in Emmerdale, and the pair married at London's Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

The big day was attended by the likes of Amy Childs and Christopher Biggins.

Unfortunately, the pair called it quits in November 2018 and have been co-parenting their children ever since.

How many children does Gary Lucy have?

Gary and Natasha have four children together; India, Elvis, Sadie and Theodore.

India was born in 2005, Elvis in 2011, Sadie in 2015, and Theodore was born in 2018, just weeks after they announced their divorce.

This comes after Gary opened up about his split with recent girlfriend Laura, as he told The Sun: "Laura did want me to move but I have my responsibilities here.

“I have four kids and all the things that go along with that so it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to uproot at this time."

He added: “Having gone through a divorce, my children need me and living such a long way from them just would not be possible. I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could.”

Although Gary said the pair didn’t work things out this time, he didn’t rule out a reunion in the future.

“We can’t get things to work at this time, but who knows what the future holds?,” he said, continuing: “I think the world of her. She’s carrying my child and I love her even more than I did before because of who she is and what she is doing.

“It’s incredible. She’s doing a wonderful job. I would have loved things to have worked out. But we’re doing our best to do things right and be responsible, loving co-parents going forward. The baby is our number one priority."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' that she still has her baby bump

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' her post-baby bump as she's praised by fans

Jeremy Clarkson's restaurant will be closed for good

Jeremy Clarkson gives in to council's decision to close his restaurant

Snow could reach the UK today

UK weather: Snow to batter Britain as blizzard brings up to six inches

Lifestyle

Scarlett Moffatt her boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt pregnant: Who is the Gogglebox star's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress from LK Bennett
The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Gary Lucy has opened up about his split from Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy reveals real reason for split with Laura Anderson after pregnancy news

Thanks to a pair of clever glasses, Kristin was able to see her special day in colour.

Colour blind bride sees groom’s green eyes for first time on wedding day

Weddings

The scheme aims to reduce the number of obese people in Britain.

Brits trying to lose weight eligible for shopping vouchers and cinema tickets

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves.

Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Parenting

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Gary Lucy has broken his silence on his split with Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy breaks silence on Laura Anderson baby news after 'devastating' split

The Hollywood star's family confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia as family share heartbreaking statement