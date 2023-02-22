Laura Anderson's dig at ex Gary Lucy as she 'changes baby's name' in post

22 February 2023, 15:08

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together later this year
Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are expecting a baby together later this year. Picture: Instagram/Laura Anderson
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Laura Anderson reportedly changed the caption of one of her Instagram posts from 'baby Lucy' to 'baby Anderson'.

Laura Anderson, 33, and ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy, 41, are expecting a baby together after meeting on Celebs Go Dating.

While the Love Island star and Hollyoaks actor are no longer together, they have said they are committed to co-parenting their child.

Recently, however, Laura reportedly edited the post on Instagram where she announced she was pregnant.

Previously, the post read: "Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23", however, it has since been changed to: "My heart is full. Baby Anderson due Summer ‘23."

This comes after Gary revealed the reason behind his split from Laura was distance.

Speaking to The Sun, he explained: "Laura did want me to move but I have my responsibilities here."

“I have four kids and all the things that go along with that so it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to uproot at this time."

Gary Lucy has recently revealed the reason he split from Laura Anderson
Gary Lucy has recently revealed the reason he split from Laura Anderson. Picture: Instagram/Laura Anderson

He continued: “Having gone through a divorce, my children need me and living such a long way from them just would not be possible.

"I wish I could break myself in half. I would if I could.”

Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson met on Celebs Go Dating
Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson met on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Instagram/Laura Anderson

Gary is already a proud father to four children; India, Elvis, Sadie and Theodore.

The actor shares the children with his ex-wife, Emmerdale actress Natasha Gray, who he wed in 2014.

They welcomed India in 2005, Elvis in 2011, Sadie in 2015 and Theodore in 2018.

