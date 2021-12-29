Gemma Collins confirms she is engaged to boyfriend Rami Hawash

29 December 2021

Gemma Collins is engaged to on-off boyfriend Rami
Gemma Collins is engaged to on-off boyfriend Rami. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Gemma Collins revealed in an interview she and Rami are waiting for the paperwork from his divorce to come through before announcing their re-engagement.

Gemma Collins, 40, has confirmed she is engaged to boyfriend Rami Hawash, 48.

The TOWIE star first dated the businessman in 2011 before they first became engaged in 2013.

Following their split in 2014, Gemma went on to date The Only Way Is Essex co-star James Argent on-and-off for some time.

Gemma and Rami are said to have rekindled their romance during lockdown, and now appear happier than ever.

Gemma Collins was originally engaged to Rami in 2013
Gemma Collins was originally engaged to Rami in 2013. Picture: Instagram/Gemma Collins

Speculation that the blonde bombshell was engaged started after she was pictured with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Now, it appears Gemma has confirmed the news of her engagement, explaining the details around why she and Rami are not announcing it.

Gemma was recently pictured out with Rami, wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger
Gemma was recently pictured out with Rami, wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Times, Gemma said: "I’d feel embarrassed now to drive a Range Rover. I have a Discovery, because I’m more muted, now …I was talking to my mum yesterday about getting married..."

Speaking of the re-engagement, she said: "Yeah, but we can’t really come out and say anything yet because Ram was married before and his paperwork has not come through, so until that’s officially signed, we’ve not said anything.

"They’ve not been together for two years. I know her, she’s got a partner, she’s as good as gold.

"There’s a child involved, he’s only three, obviously I love him to death. But until that paperwork’s signed I can’t come out."

Gemma Collins previously dated her TOWIE co-star James Argent
Gemma Collins previously dated her TOWIE co-star James Argent. Picture: Getty

This comes days after the TV star shared a picture of all the gifts she had bought for her partner.

The snap, showing Rami surrounded by designer boxes and bags, was captioned with: "Merry Christmas to the one I LOVE thank you for making my life so complete @rami_hawash_. I love you, looking forward to our life together forever."

